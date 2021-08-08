 
 

Eminem Invests $30 Million in NFT Start-Up Company

Eminem Invests $30 Million in NFT Start-Up Company
WENN
Celebrity

The Slim Shady and his manager have injected multi-million dollar in NFT marketplace, several months after the rapper released his first digital art collection.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rap star Eminem has invested in NFT (non-fungible token) start-up company MakersPlace.

Earlier this year (21), the "Without Me" rapper ventured into the NFT market for the first time, making $1.78million (£1.3million) from his first Shady Con collection, which included digital action figures based on characters in some of his best-known music videos.

Now Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, and his manager, Paul Rosenberg, have helped the company, which is based in San Francisco, California, raise $30 million (£21.6 million) in funding.

MakersPlace was co-founded in 2018 by now-chief executive officer Dannie Chu, who told Variety ten times more collectors are using the platform in 2021 versus 2020 figures, and he and his staffmembers have earned more than $100million (£72 million) in transactions to date.

  See also...

"We see this fundraise as continued validation for our mission (sic)," said Chu. "We will continue to push boundaries and empower digital creators with better tools and services, while finding more ways to introduce digital art and NFTs to a mainstream collector audience."

Meanwhile, Eminem said when releasing his first NFT collection, "I've been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on. Not much has changed for me as an adult…"

"It's been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion."

You can share this post!

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'

Tanya Tucker Calls Off Some Tour Dates Following Hip Surgery
Related Posts
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Makes Exception to Feature Beau in Her Instagram Post

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Makes Exception to Feature Beau in Her Instagram Post

Eminem Recalls Searching Long and Hard for Rare Nas Cassette

Eminem Recalls Searching Long and Hard for Rare Nas Cassette

Eminem Announces 'Shady Con' as His First NFT Collection

Eminem Announces 'Shady Con' as His First NFT Collection

Eminem Makes Billboard History as 'Curtain Call: The Hits' Spends Full Decade on 200 Chart

Eminem Makes Billboard History as 'Curtain Call: The Hits' Spends Full Decade on 200 Chart

Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Former 'American Idol' Co-Host Brian Dunkleman Opens Up About Ryan Seacrest and Suicidal Thoughts

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Vanessa Bryant and Her Mother Reportedly Settle Legal Battle

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie