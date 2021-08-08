 
 

Lauryn Hill Reunites With Nas for New Song 'Nobody'

The former member of the Fugees has recorded a brand new song with Nas, marking their first collaboration in 25 years since 1996's 'If I Ruled the World (Imagine That).'

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B star Lauryn Hill appears on Nas' new song, "Nobody", marking their first joint project since 1996.

"King's Disease 2", the follow-up to Nas' 2019 album, dropped on Friday (06Aug21) and fans are thrilled with the reunion of the two lyrical legends.

Nobody features the former Fugees singer rapping about her career-long reputation for running hours late, "My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix/ I'm saving souls and y'all complaining about my lateness."

  See also...

Nas, real name Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, and Hill first collaborated on the song "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)", which became his first Top 20 R&B hit, and her first song without her fellow Fugees.

The two went on the road together in 2012 for the "Life Is Good"/"Black Rage" tour and again in 2017 for the "If I Ruled the World" North American tour.

The Doo Wop singer has long been missing from the charts, appearing only on a handful of tracks, including "Guarding the Gates" from the "Queen & Slim" soundtrack and Teyana Taylor's "We Got Love".

But Lauryn has four festival dates already set for next year (22), in Las Vegas, Vienna, Austria, and Frankfurt, Germany.

On her 46th birthday in May, she recalled how she loved throwing "great birthday parties" when she was a kid. She explained, "I really do think touring and performance is an extension of this desire to create a space for people to have joyful experiences, engage with others, enjoy themselves and make memories."

