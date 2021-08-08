Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Wins Silver in Team Show Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics

Instagram Celebrity

Jessica Springsteen helps Team USA add a silver medal to their collection after she and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward finished second in the team show jumping final.

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica has won a silver medal for Team USA in the team show jumping final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessica, on 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, was joined by teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward as the group competed against Sweden in an exciting jump off, before leaving with the silver following their combined 124.2 second ride.

In the end, Sweden beat the USA by just 1.3 seconds to take home the gold.

Jessica, whose mother is E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, narrowly missed out on a spot in the individual jumping final earlier this week (end09Aug21).

On the 14-jump course at Tokyo's Equestrian Park, her horse appeared uneasy around the 11th obstacle, and the pair earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail. She was officially eliminated an hour later.

"I was disappointed to have the four faults," she told reporters after the event. "I kind of took for granted a little bit, I wasn't really expecting that to be one of my challenges. So I'm disappointed in that regard. But I thought my horse jumped the rest of the course absolutely beautifully and, I was just thinking of that left-hand turn there I want it to be neat on my time so, I think that's why I had it down but all in all, he was amazing this entire week so, I'm so happy with him."