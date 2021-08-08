 
 

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Wins Silver in Team Show Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Wins Silver in Team Show Jumping Final at Tokyo Olympics
Instagram
Celebrity

Jessica Springsteen helps Team USA add a silver medal to their collection after she and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward finished second in the team show jumping final.

  • Aug 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica has won a silver medal for Team USA in the team show jumping final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Jessica, on 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, was joined by teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward as the group competed against Sweden in an exciting jump off, before leaving with the silver following their combined 124.2 second ride.

In the end, Sweden beat the USA by just 1.3 seconds to take home the gold.

  See also...

Jessica, whose mother is E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, narrowly missed out on a spot in the individual jumping final earlier this week (end09Aug21).

On the 14-jump course at Tokyo's Equestrian Park, her horse appeared uneasy around the 11th obstacle, and the pair earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail. She was officially eliminated an hour later.

"I was disappointed to have the four faults," she told reporters after the event. "I kind of took for granted a little bit, I wasn't really expecting that to be one of my challenges. So I'm disappointed in that regard. But I thought my horse jumped the rest of the course absolutely beautifully and, I was just thinking of that left-hand turn there I want it to be neat on my time so, I think that's why I had it down but all in all, he was amazing this entire week so, I'm so happy with him."

You can share this post!

Cassie Randolph Shares More Romantic Vacation Photos With Brighton Reinhardt After Going Public

Justin Timberlake Remembers Backup Singer in Heartfelt Tribute Following Her Death
Related Posts
Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Fails to Advance to Next Round as She Makes Olympic Debut

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Fails to Advance to Next Round as She Makes Olympic Debut

Bruce Springsteen Refuses to Have Rest Stop Named After Him

Bruce Springsteen Refuses to Have Rest Stop Named After Him

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith Tapped for Celebratory New York Reopening Gig

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith Tapped for Celebratory New York Reopening Gig

Bruce Springsteen Looks Back at His DWI Arrest During His First Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Looks Back at His DWI Arrest During His First Broadway Show

Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Miranda Lambert Admits She's Still 'Uneducated' About LGBTQ Struggles Despite Having Gay Brother

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie

Selena Gomez Praised After Showing Puffy Face in Unfiltered Selfie