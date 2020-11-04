 
 

Cassie Randolph Drops Lawsuit Against Ex Colton Underwood

The former couple of 'The Bachelor' have reportedly reached a private agreement following their bitter split that led to restraining order and legal action.

  • Nov 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - U.S. reality star Cassie Randolph has dropped all legal action against her former boyfriend Colton Underwood after the exes managed to reach a private agreement.

The pair hit headlines in September (20) after Randolph obtained a temporary restraining order against Underwood, citing Domestic Violence Prevention as the reason for her request.

The order was extended last month (Oct20) and a court hearing was set to take place in Los Angeles on Friday (06Nov20), but on Tuesday, Randolph asked the judge overseeing the case to dismiss her protective order with prejudice, preventing her from refiling the petition in the future.

According to TMZ, a police investigation into her allegations of harassment has also been closed at her request.

Randolph had previously accused Underwood of placing a tracker on her car, and showing up uninvited on her doorstep and at her parents' home.

She has yet to comment on the news, but Underwood has confirmed the former couple has resolved its issues and agreed to move on.

A statement issued to TMZ reads, "Today Cassie asked the court to dismiss the temporary restraining order against me. The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns."

"I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," he added. "I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."

Underwood and Randolph met on the set of the TV dating show last year (19) but did not get engaged, instead choosing to date for several months before separating in May.

