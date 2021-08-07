 
 

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Shower Each Other With Sweet Tribute on 20th Wedding Anniversary

The 'Die Another Day' star gushes in his social media post, 'My love forever grows with you,' while his wife Keely Shaye thanks him for the gift of his love and friendship in hers.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan has shared a gushing love note to his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, to mark the couple's 20-year wedding anniversary.

The former Bond star penned the sweet missive on Instagram on Thursday, August 5, sharing two images of the pair looking loved up, to celebrate its marital milestone, which fell on Wednesday.

"Happy anniversary my darling Keely, my love forever grows with you," the Irish actor wrote, adding heart and shamrock emojis. His post drew Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson to send her well wishes in the comment section as she wrote, "Happy happy Anniversary, lovebirds!"

Keely also took to the site and posted her own loving message to her man. It read, "Still the one! Happy 20th wedding anniversary, Thank you for the gift of your love and friendship. The world is more beautiful with you in it! 4-8-94 / 8-4-2001."

The actress and director included a stunning photo of the lovebirds from their wedding day.

The happy couple tied the knot in Ireland years after Pierce's first wife Cassandra Harris died in 1991. They have two sons together, 23-year-old Dylan Brosnan and 20-year-old Paris. Back in 2017, Pierce spilled that their secret to happy marriage are spending quality time together.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 68-year-old actor offered a perfect example. "My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara - we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine," he said. "We didn't listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other's voices and sorted out the world."

