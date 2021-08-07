 
 

Bob Odenkirk's Recovery From Heart Attack Delights AMC CEO

WENN/Brian To
The 'Better Call Saul' star collapsed on the show's set in Albuquerque, New Mexico in late July, but has since returned to social media to assure everyone he was doing OK.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk's TV network chief is thrilled his "Better Call Saul" star is recovering after his recent heart attack.

The beloved actor, also fabled for his role in U.S. drama "Breaking Bad", collapsed on the show's set in Albuquerque, New Mexico last month (July 27) and later announced he had suffered a "small heart attack."

Now Josh Sapan, chief executive officer of America's AMC Networks, home to "Better Call Saul", has shared his relief that Bob is getting better, during a company bosses' call with Wall Street analysts.

"[Bob is] someone who's very close to us and our company. We have been lucky enough to know and work with Bob for a very long time," he says.

"It's close to impossible to spend any time around Bob without developing great appreciation for his talents and spirit and who he is as a person. We are so glad he's on the mend and just wanted to pause and wish him all the best in his recovery, which is now underway."

It's not clear if the Emmy winner's medical scare will affect the upcoming sixth and final season of the "Breaking Bad" spin off.

Well wishes for Bob have also poured in from fans, other celebrities and coworkers, including past and present co-stars Bryan Cranston and David Cross.

The "Mr. Show" star offered his thanks for the support when he returned to social media to assure everyone he was doing OK last week (ends July 30).

"Hi. It's Bob. Thank you," he tweeted. "To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much... I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

