 
 

Jim Belushi Divorcing Wife of 23 Years, Jennifer Sloan

Jim Belushi Divorcing Wife of 23 Years, Jennifer Sloan
WENN/Brian To
Celebrity

It's the second time the couple has called it quits in the past three years, with Jennifer previously filing for divorce from the 'Twin Peaks' actor in 2018.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jim Belushi is seeking to end his more than two decades of marriage. The actor and his wife Jennifer Sloan have reportedly separated, with him apparently intending to make it official by filing for divorce.

The 67-year-old comedian filed the divorce papers to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, August 6, according to TMZ which first reported the news. Other details, including what led to their split, are currently not available.

This is the second time Jim and Jennifer have called it quits in the past three years. Back in March 2018, it was the actor's wife, who also works in the same industry, who filed divorce papers, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. At the time, Jennifer had also appealed for joint legal custody of their son Jared along with spousal support.

  See also...

However, they had a change of heart and reconciled more than a year later, just a few days before their 21st wedding anniversary. Jim then filed for the divorce to be dismissed and a judge signed it off. They have two children together, a 22-year-old daughter named Jamison and a 19-year-old son named Jared.

Jim, who is the younger brother of comic actor John Belushi and the father of actor Robert Belushi, has been married three times. In May 1980, he married Sandra Davenport, who gave birth to his son Robert James, on October 23, 1980. The two divorced in 1988.

Jim then married actress Marjorie Bransfield in 1990, but it only lasted for two years before they called it quits in 1992. They don't have any children together.

Jim later met Jennifer in 1993 when she worked as a jewelry-store clerk. Five years later, they got married on May 2, 1998. In 2003, she dished on their first date and her impression of the "According to Jim" star, "He kissed me on the forehead like I was his sister. A couple weeks later he asked me to go rollerblading, and I liked him that day. He was real."

You can share this post!

Nicki Minaj's Husband to Get Lighter Punishment After Striking Plea Deal in Federal Charges

Meghan McCain Officially Bids Farewell to 'The View' in Her Final Episode
Related Posts
Jim Belushi Calls Off Divorce From Wife of 20 Years

Jim Belushi Calls Off Divorce From Wife of 20 Years

Most Read
Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream
Celebrity

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Footage Shows Aftermath of Fiery Car Crash That Killed Comedian Tony Baker's Son

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth