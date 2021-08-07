Cher, Normani, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson Lined Up for 2022 Pirelli Calendar

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

The iconic calendar is set to return with the likes of Cher, Normani, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Iggy Pop, Kali Uchis, and Rita Ora for the upcoming 2022 edition.

AceShowbiz - Cher and Normani lead the stars posing for the 2022 Pirelli Calendar.

Titled "On the Road", the latest edition of the calendar is photographed by "Summer of '69" rocker Bryan Adams and features some of the biggest names in music, including Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, and Kali Uchis.

Shoots took place in Los Angeles and Capri and, in a press release, the overall theme is described as "a kind of journey bringing together artists of very different nationalities, musical genres, ages and professional backstories."

Adams says, "On the road is where I have been for the last 45 years, because the life of a musician is made up of roads, travel, waiting in hotels, hours backstage."

The presentation of "On the Road" will take place in November (21) and will mark the return of the Pirelli Calendar, which was suspended last year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pirelli Calendar was first published in 1964 and was given as a limited edition gift to clients and celebrities. It was discontinued in 1974 but was brought back 10 years later, and has featured iconic supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, and Gisele Bundchen.

Meanwhile, Phoenix gushed ahead of the new calendar, "SO excited to share that I'll be featured in the iconic @Pirelli Calendar for 2022!!! What an incredible and legendary line up to be with, super grateful and such an honor, what am I doing next to Cher, Jennifer Hudson or Iggy Pop, or anyone on this cast, am I dreaming?"