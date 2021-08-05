Dr. Dre Dragged After His Homeless Child Claims He Doesn't Want to Help Her Despite $820M Wealth

WENN/Facebook/Avalon Celebrity

LaTanya Young, who is a single mother of four children, reveals in a new interview that she fears losing her rental car because she cannot afford the payments.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre has come under fire for allegedly abandoning his homeless child. After LaTanya Young revealed that he refused to help her despite his $820 million wealth, the hip-hop mogul found himself being dragged by many on Twitter.

The rapper's eldest daughter first brought her claims when speaking to Daily Mail. "I've been working in a warehouse and doing Uber Eats and DoorDash," she told the outlet. "My kids are staying with friends - they are not living in the car, it's just me."

"I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now - I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while," LaTanya added. Noting that she's been living in a rental car, she explained, "The car is a pretty penny... It's an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."

LaTanya said she has been "reaching out to [her] dad for help" but "his lawyer has said that [her] dad doesn't want to help [her] because [she's] spoken about him in the press." The single mother of four then explained, "I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't. I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn't want anything to do with them."

The news has since gone viral, prompting Twitter users to condemn Dr. Dre's negligence. One person argued, "Dr. Dre's daughter is 38 years old with 4 kids, living out of her car. You can argue that she’s grown and blame her for her own misfortune, but there's no way I'm a billionaire and my child is homeless or starving. Idc how old they are."

Another tweeted, "Yes Dr. Dre's daughter is 38 and responsible for her life and the lives of her 4 kids. Also, Dr. Dre donated $70 million to a PWI (USC). How tf does he sleep at night knowing his grandkids are sleeping in a car." A third urged, "@drdre go get your daughter and then grandkids! What is wrong with you?!! #manup #getyourgrandkids."

Despite the heat, some people defended the "I Need a Doctor" spitter. An individual opined, "Dr Dre daughter just too old to be relying on his money her own existence. Like why do you not have a cent to your name that you've earned yourself?" Someone else chimed in, "I really dont feel bad nor any sympathy for Dr. Dre's daughter bc she had YEARS of getting her rent paid & allowance."

In December 2020, LaTanya, whom Dr. Dre shares with his ex Lisa Johnson, told Daily Mail that her father did offer to help [her] with tuition but he never speaks to [her]." She further spilled, "He never set me up to be able to not need him. He never paid for college, he never did anything to help me and my sisters get along."