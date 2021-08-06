Mark Ronson Days Away From Tying the Knot With Grace Gummer

WENN/Joseph Marzullo Celebrity

Words on the street are, the 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker's intimate wedding to Meryl Streep's actress daughter will be attended by their famous parents and their siblings.

AceShowbiz - Hitmaker Mark Ronson and Meryl Streep's actress daughter, Grace Gummer, will wed in New York over the weekend (August 7 to 8), according to reports.

Sources tell Page Six the ceremony will be a much more intimate affair than the couple initially planned, due to the latest COVID outbreak, but it is expected to include the pair's famous parents and the bride's actress sister, Mamie Gummer.

Mark is the son of jewellery designer Ann Dexter-Jones and the stepson to Foreigner leader Mick Jones. His sisters, Samantha Ronson and Charlotte Ronson, are also expected to be among the wedding party.

Ronson and Gummer reportedly became engaged in May after dating for a year and "Uptown Funk" star Ronson confirmed the news in June during an appearance on the "Fader Uncovered" podcast. "I got engaged last weekend," he revealed. "And I remember our first kiss... [Tame Impala album] 'InnerSpeaker' was playing in the background. We go home, we went to dinner..."

Ronson split from his girlfriend Genevieve Gaunt last year (2020), while Grace divorced her husband, Tay Strathairn, in April 2020, just 42 days after they tied the knot. Mark was previously married to French actress Josephine De La Baum from 2011 to 2017.

When looking back at his love life before Gummer, Ronson pondered on Rich Kleiman's "Boardroom: Out of Office" podcast, "Did the relationships not work because I was so driven, or was I so driven because I had a hole in my soul or psyche from something else? What was even driving me that much?"

"Those workaholic tendencies became my best friend and my worst enemy at the same time. I was having success. So that's positive reinforcement for being a workaholic too, but I was also using it to run from s**t," he elaborated. "I was definitely using it because it was a crutch at times."