LeVar Burton Weighs In on Reports of New 'Jeopardy!' Host: No Matter the Outcome, I've Won

Instagram TV

Amid claims that executive producer Mike Richards will be taking on the role as the show's permanent host, the 'Roots' star gushes that he is 'truly blessed beyond measure.'

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Roots" star LeVar Burton has graciously accepted defeat after learning he won't be the new host of U.S. game show "Jeopardy!".

The actor was a fan favorite to replace the late Alex Trebek on the show and he recently served as a guest host, calling it a dream come true.

But reports suggest the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, will be taking on the role as permanent host, and LeVar has responded to the news on Twitter.

"I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

LeVar Burton reacts to reports that he won't be the new 'Jeopardy!' host.

A little over one month earlier, LeVar explained why he should be picked as Alex's replacement. "It's difficult to explain, but there's something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do," the 64-year-old told The New York Times. " 'Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

"I have had a career for the [expletive] ages," he went on reasoning. " 'Roots', 'Star Trek', 'Reading Rainbow'. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I'm a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There's a contest, there's comedy, there's drama. If you don't know your [expletive] on 'Jeopardy!' you're sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that."