 
 

LeVar Burton Weighs In on Reports of New 'Jeopardy!' Host: No Matter the Outcome, I've Won

LeVar Burton Weighs In on Reports of New 'Jeopardy!' Host: No Matter the Outcome, I've Won
Instagram
TV

Amid claims that executive producer Mike Richards will be taking on the role as the show's permanent host, the 'Roots' star gushes that he is 'truly blessed beyond measure.'

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Roots" star LeVar Burton has graciously accepted defeat after learning he won't be the new host of U.S. game show "Jeopardy!".

The actor was a fan favorite to replace the late Alex Trebek on the show and he recently served as a guest host, calling it a dream come true.

But reports suggest the show's executive producer, Mike Richards, will be taking on the role as permanent host, and LeVar has responded to the news on Twitter.

  See also...

"I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won," he wrote. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

LeVar Burton reacts to reports that he wont be the new Jeopardy! host

LeVar Burton reacts to reports that he won't be the new 'Jeopardy!' host.

A little over one month earlier, LeVar explained why he should be picked as Alex's replacement. "It's difficult to explain, but there's something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do," the 64-year-old told The New York Times. " 'Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

"I have had a career for the [expletive] ages," he went on reasoning. " 'Roots', 'Star Trek', 'Reading Rainbow'. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I'm a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There's a contest, there's comedy, there's drama. If you don't know your [expletive] on 'Jeopardy!' you're sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that."

You can share this post!

Kanye West Gets Spiky When Hanging Out With Lil Yachty Ahead of 'Donda' Listening Party

Mark Ronson Days Away From Tying the Knot With Grace Gummer
Related Posts
LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

LeVar Burton to Serve as Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!' Starting on Monday

LeVar Burton Insists Being Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!' Is Something He's 'Supposed to Do'

LeVar Burton Insists Being Permanent Host of 'Jeopardy!' Is Something He's 'Supposed to Do'

'Jeopardy!' Winner on 'Racist' Hand Gesture Accusations: It's a 'Terrible Misunderstanding'

'Jeopardy!' Winner on 'Racist' Hand Gesture Accusations: It's a 'Terrible Misunderstanding'

'Jeopardy!' Former Players Demand Apology Over Contestant's White Power Hand Sign

'Jeopardy!' Former Players Demand Apology Over Contestant's White Power Hand Sign

Most Read
Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show
TV

Brooklyn Beckham Enlists Digital Talent Expert in Hopes to Launch Own Cooking Show

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

Jason Momoa Feels 'Icky' by Question About 'Game of Thrones' Rape Scene

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

'Game of Thrones' Caused Mental Health Issues for Kit Harington

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' Series Unveils First-Look Image, Announces September 2022 Release Date

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

'The Good Fight' Facing Backlash Over Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant Joke

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

Patrick Stump Credits 'Spidey and His Amazing Friends' for Helping Him Become Cool Dad

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Rips 'The Good Fight' Over 'Tasteless' Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode

Angela Bassett Leads '9-1-1' Major Pay Raise, Earns $450K Per Episode

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

'Bridgerton' Resumes Production for Season 2 After Covid-19 Scare

Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

Hilarie Burton Defends Chad Michael Murray Over Rumors He's Responsible for Her 'One Tree Hill' Exit

'Bachelorette': Connor B. Defends Greg After Katie Thurston's 'Gaslighting' Accusation

'Bachelorette': Connor B. Defends Greg After Katie Thurston's 'Gaslighting' Accusation

Minnie Driver Gushes Over Return to Ireland to Film 'Modern Love'

Minnie Driver Gushes Over Return to Ireland to Film 'Modern Love'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Bring the Duttons to Life in 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw to Bring the Duttons to Life in 'Yellowstone' Prequel