 
 

Ashley Tisdale Puts TV Writers on Blast Over Insensitive Jokes About Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

The former 'High School Musical' actress is saddened by the insensitive jokes about fellow Disney alum's kidney transplant following 'The Good Fight' controversy.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ashley Tisdale has scolded TV writers for poking fun at longtime pal Selena Gomez's kidney transplant.

The singer and actress' 2017 procedure was made light of on two separate television shows, the most recent being U.S. drama "The Good Fight".

Gomez's transplant was also the butt of a joke on the "Saved by the Bell" reboot last year (20).

She made a statement about the references to her health after fans recently took aim at the shows' writers for being so insensitive, admitting she was puzzled why her kidney transplant was so funny.

Now, longtime pal Ashley Tisdale is speaking out.

In a new post on her Instagram Story, she writes: "It's sad to me that when a celebrity decides to share their story, especially difficulties with their health, writers have decided to turn that into a joke in multiple shows?!"

"It takes courage to come out and let people in to what you are personally going through and in turn making that persons journey into a joke (sic)."

"Maybe go back to school to come up with something clever and actually funny."

In Selena's missive earlier this week (beg02Aug21), she wrote, "I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

She also shared a post thanking her fans for their support.

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU. If you are able to please sign up to be an organ donor," she wrote, adding a link where devotees can register for more information.

