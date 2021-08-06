AnnaLynne McCord Turned to Self-Harm and BDSM to Escape From Childhood Abuse Trauma

WENN Celebrity

The '90210' actress reveals she cut herself and tried BDSM sex play to help ease the pain and trauma she suffered from the sexual abuse when she was a kid.

AceShowbiz - "90210" star AnnaLynne McCord turned to bondage and cutting to try and help erase memories of her childhood sexual abuse.

The actress has previously shared that she was raped when she was 19 and that therapy led her to realise she had also been sexually abused at the age of 11. Both assaults gave her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) that nearly drove her to suicide.

And on Wednesday (04Aug21), she shared a shocking update on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, admitting she turned to BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission) sex play and also cut herself in an effort to "feel anything."

"I did not have time for feelings. I did not believe in relationships," she said. "The self harming (cutting) started just because I couldn't feel anything."

She also tried BDSM techniques in a "very sexual" relationship.

"I was opening up Pandora's box sexually without consciously knowing why I might like these things, why they might turn me on the way they did. A big part of BDSM for me was just trying to feel anything in my body at all," she continued.

"The level of torture that I went through as a child, that I now remember was so horrific that my brain said no, she can't feel, so we're gonna shut off feeling. I just stopped feeling pain."

Earlier this year, she revealed her diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder (DID), and told podcast host Alex Cooper it's an often misunderstood condition.

"You are not multiple personalities when you experience DID," she added.

"You are fragmented versions of yourself. The reason that the brain splits in this regard, it's always a protective mechanism."

AnnaLynne also admitted she often walked red carpets on "autopilot" and would "fully wake up" only when she was safely home.

"I wouldn't fully black out. I could remember things, but my life in a lot of ways was a blur," she explained.