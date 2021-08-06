 
 

Britney 'Loses Sleep' Waiting for Conservatorship Hearing, Asks Judge to Move Up the Date

According to her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart, Britney Spears wants to moves up the hearing date for her conservatorship battle as she's anxiously waiting for her day in court.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is so tired of waiting for her day in court she has asked her new lawyer to request a conservatorship hearing this month (Aug21).

The pop star is set to face off with her father Jamie, who has been in control of her life since 2008, next month, but Mathew Rosengart has filed new legal documents, asking the judge overseeing the case to move up the hearing date.

He explains that every day Jamie continues to act as the conservator of Britney's estate, she loses sleep, and he quotes his client's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, in his documents, stating, "Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to her (Britney's) emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee."

Rosengart adds, "Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate."

He also claims the ongoing conservatorship agreement, which he is keen to terminate, is a threat to Britney's financial health. "There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing," he states.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Rosengart says Jamie's litigation counsel alone is asking for more than $1.3 million (£930,000) in attorney's fees for services performed between October, 2020 and June, 2021. He also claims Britney's dad has submitted $541,000 (£388,400) for "media matters."

The lawyer urges the court to immediately suspend Jamie from his duties if the lawmakers can't agree to change the date of his client's hearing.

