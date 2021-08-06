 
 

Gene Simmons Sets First Art Exhibition in October

Gene Simmons Sets First Art Exhibition in October
The KISS bassist is scheduled to showcase the sketches, drawings, and paintings he's created over the past 50 years in a Las Vegas exhibition later this year.

  Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gene Simmons is to stage the first-ever exhibition of his artwork in Las Vegas this October (21).

The KISS bassist will showcase sketches, drawings and paintings he's created over the past 50 years in Gene Simmons ArtWorks at the Venetian's Animazing Gallery from 14 to 16 October.

"Moving to the United States from Israel as a young boy, I didn't speak English. I fell in love with comics and American television, and they not only helped me learn the language but inspired creativity and a passion for drawing and painting," he said in a statement.

"I started doodling and drawing when I was eight years of age and as a teenager, I had hundreds of illustrations (under the name Gene Klein) published in fanzines created by and for sci-fi and comic book enthusiasts."

Simmons went on to explain that the Covid-19 pandemic had given him time to reignite his love of art, adding, "With the Kiss End of the Road Tour taking a pause during the pandemic, I had a chance to pull decades of my art out of storage and it reignited my passion for drawing and painting again."

Meanwhile, Nicholas Leone, CEO of the Animazing Gallery, said, "I always knew that Gene had many talents, but I had no idea that he was such an incredible artist. Getting to see samples of his artwork, ranging from his childhood illustrations to his current paintings, was eye-opening."

"There is so much variety in his works. I asked if he would like to show, and possibly even sell some of his work, he humbly said 'why not,' and here we are."

