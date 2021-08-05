Karlie Kloss 'Overwhelmed With Gratitude' to Celebrate Her 'First Birthday as a Mama' to Son Levi

Instagram Celebrity

In the note accompanying her birthday post, the former Victoria's Secret Angel admits that she 'never felt more genuine gratitude for the abundance of love in my life.'

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Karlie Kloss is feeling the love on her 29th birthday. The former Victoria's Secret Angel admitted to being "overwhelmed with gratitude" while celebrating her "first birthday as a mama" to her baby boy Levi.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 3, the supermodel shared a bunch of photos as she marked her special day. In a cute selfie, the first-time mom could be seen cuddling with her 4-month-old son. Over the sweet picture, she wrote, "Overwhelmed with gratitude for the love in my life [love]."



In a following snap, Karlie added a baby photo of herself with her mom. "On my first bday as a mama, I have a whole appreciation and admiration for my incredible mom. Love you more than you will ever know," she penned.

Karlie Kloss marked her 29th birthday with sweet photos.

Karlie also posted an adorable photo of Joshua Kushner with baby Levi. In the pic, her husband lovingly stared at their bundle of joy. She added a big red heart emoji to cover her first child's face.

On Wednesday, Karlie shared more images from her birthday celebrations, including a shot of baby Levi sitting up on her stomach as she lounged in bed. For her day out, she kept things cool and casual in a lavender blouse and matching shorts paired with black slides.

In the caption of her post, she sweetly wrote, "This past year has been the most profoundly awe inspiring -- and, at times, humbling and sleep deprived -- year of my life." She added, "I couldn't have imagined the growth that was in store for me in this turn around the sun, and I've never felt more genuine gratitude for the abundance of love in my life." She then concluded her note, saying, "Thankful for you [love] Looking forward to all that is ahead in 29 [love]."

Karlie gave birth to Levi in March, nearly three years after she tied the knot with her businessman husband. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in October 2018.