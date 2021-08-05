 
 

Amanda Knox and Husband Expecting First Child Nearly Three Months After Pregnancy Loss

Amanda Knox and Husband Expecting First Child Nearly Three Months After Pregnancy Loss
Instagram
Celebrity

A month after revealing emotional trauma of her miscarriage, the 'Waiting to Be Heard' author announces her pregnancy with husband Christopher Robinson in the latest episode of her podcast 'Labyrinths'.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amanda Knox and her husband Christopher Robinson are expecting their first child. Nearly three months after experiencing heartbreaking pregnancy loss, the "Waiting to Be Heard" author revealed that she's pregnant.

The 34-year-old author announced the exciting news in the latest episode of her podcast "Labyrinths: Getting Lost with Amanda Knox". "Oh, thank goodness! Yay, we did it!" the soon-to-be mom excitedly said in audio from the moment they got their positive pregnancy test result. "That's right, we're pregnant," she and her husband Christoper shouted in unison, adding that they've been documenting their experiences "from day 1" and will share more of their journey to parenthood.

In July, the "Amanda Knox" star revealed that she suffered miscarriage in May, at six weeks of her pregnancy. The author, who was ultimately freed in the murder case of her roommate Meredith Kercher, was told that she "got pregnant very fast" after having an IUD removed.

  See also...

Amanda shared that she and her husband had set up the nursery and a mural in the baby room. The couple also had chosen a name for their unborn baby. At a doctor's visit, however, there wasn't a heartbeat.

"That was confusing to me, because I thought, 'Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there? If it wasn't viable, why wasn't it going away?' " Amanda recalled. "My body didn't even know, and that felt weird to me… I didn't know that you could have a missed miscarriage."

Amanda went on to blame herself, saying, "Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?' " She continued wondering, "If it's not easy and you don't know why, then anything could be the problem. It's frustrating how little information you have at any point in the process."

Breaking down in tears at the end of the episode, Amanda said, "I don't know who that baby was. I don't know if I'll ever know. It's a weird thought." In a voiceover, she added, "We sat with the miscarriage for a while, trying and failing to be okay," until she found a community of other women who'd gone through similar situations.

You can share this post!

Ant Anstead Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Emotional Reunion' With Kids After Apart for Nearly a Year

6ix9ine's Baby Mama Doesn't Let Him Take Their Daughter Because of This Reason
Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors