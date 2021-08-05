Ant Anstead Feels 'Blessed' to Have 'Emotional Reunion' With Kids After Apart for Nearly a Year

Instagram Celebrity

After being separated due to COVID-19 travel restrictions that feel 'like an eternity,' the former star of 'Wheeler Dealers' is hanging out with his two eldest kids in the U.K.

AceShowbiz - Ant Anstead is finally breathing a sigh of relief. After being apart for nearly a year from his kids due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, the "Wheeler Dealers" alum admitted to feeling "blessed" to have an "emotional reunion" with his two eldest children.

On Monday, August 2, the 42-year-old dad took to his Instagram account to share a sweet selfie with his two oldest kids, 17-year-old daughter Amelie and 14-year-old son Archie. Telling that he's overjoyed to be back with his kids, he wrote in the caption, "I switched off and went off grid for a while as I managed to get into the UK last week! After Some time spent in quarantine…. FREEDOM!!"

"I've been hanging with my kiddos after what has felt like an eternity!" Ant continued. The father of three went on to note that though he did use "technology" to keep in contact with his kids, the reunion had gotten him "emotional." The car expert said, "Despite the use of technology to get us through, it was an emotional reunion!" He then concluded his caption, "In a year of set backs, it's important to count ones blessings! And I am one very blessed chap! x."

In another post, Ant uploaded a series of family photos as he and his two kids had their breakfast. In the first slide, the "Ant Anstead Master Mechanic" star could be seen smiling widely in front of his meal. The next two slides saw his daughter Amelie and son Archie. "British Brekky….Who did it better…?" he simply captioned.

The last time Ant saw his two eldest kids was in late summer 2020. At the time, the "Celebrity IOU: Joyride" star also planned to visit them over the Christmas holidays, but it was canceled due to border restrictions between the U.S. and the U.K. Since then, he shared that they've been doing daily video calls to stay connected.

Ant shares his daughter Amelie and son Archie with his ex-wife Louise, whom he divorced in 2017. The "For the Love of Cars" alum is also a parent to his 1-year-old son Hudson London, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa). He and his second wife decided to call off their marriage in September last year.