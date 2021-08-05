T.I. Claims Language Barrier Gets Him Arrested in Amsterdam

WENN Celebrity

In a new interview, the Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper also plays down his recent legal woe in Amsterdam, saying that 'it's no big deal' and that it 'ends well.'

AceShowbiz - T.I. blames his recent legal woe in Amsterdam on language barrier. In a new interview, the Atlanta rapper said that he was arrested because he couldn't understand the cops which later resulted in the "lost in translation."

During an interview with TMZ on Wednesday, August 5 as he and his wife Tiny (Tameka Cottle) returned to the States, Tip believed that the whole thing was a slight miscommunication. "Just a slight kerfuffle, no big deal," he told the news outlet upon arriving at LAX.

"Slight miscommunication -- I didn't understand his dialect because he was speaking Dutch mixed with English and I didn't recognize he was the police," so he continued. Further dismissing the brush with the law, the rapper added, "It was really nothing. I don't have any details to recall, I just know that all's well that ends well."

T.I. opened up about getting arrested following a bike incident that involved a police officer in Amsterdam in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, August 3. "So, I'm locked up now," the 40-year-old musician said. "I'm obviously not supposed to have my phone as I'm biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rear view [mirror], and because I didn't have my passport on me."

"I don't know, it'll be fine," the rapper, who was born Cliford Harris Jr., went on to divulge. "But [the cop] was extremely upset." Staying optimist, the "Ant Man" actor claimed, "I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I'm still not upset. I'm having a phenomenal time."

Calling it "a phenomenal time," T.I. shared, "They arrested me, they didn't even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged."

The Grammy winner also said that the police officers didn't let him post a bond. As a result, the rapper had to call someone to bail him out. "We're working on the buddy system out here…and I like," he explained before ending the Instagram live session.