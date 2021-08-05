Kailyn Lowry Admits to Feeling 'Like S**t' After She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

In the latest episode of her podcast 'Baby Mamas, No Drama', the 'Teen Mom 2' star realizes she contracted the deadly virus when she lost her taste and smell.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kailyn Lowry has revealed that she contracted COVID-19. In the latest episode of her podcast "Baby Mamas, No Drama", the "Teen Mom 2" star admitted to feeling "like s**t" after she tested positive for the deadly virus.

"For those of you guys listening who don't know," the 29-year-old star began in the Tuesday, August 3 episode of her podcast with co-host Vee Rivera. "Vee and I have COVID," the reality TV personality added. She said that she believed she initially got the virus following her recent family trip to the Dominican Republic with her four sons.

Kailyn further explained that she tested negative for COVID-19 twice, once during the trip and once upon her return. However, a few days after coming home, she started experiencing symptoms and took a third test, which was positive. "I knew because I felt like s**t all week," she continued. "Once I lost my taste and my smell, I knew what it was."

The mother of four went on to note that her four sons, 11-year-old Isaac, 7-year-old Lincoln, 3-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed, also tested positive, though they have all been asymptomatic. "Lincoln just had COVID in March and he has it again," she said. "So, all the kids have it. They're all asymptomatic really."

Kailyn then suspected that she passed the coronavirus on to Vee while they were recording their podcast. "I just felt bad 'cause I'm like, you know, we were on vacation and I obviously would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice," she admitted. "I don't even know how this happened."

Kailyn said this was her second time contracting COVID-19. She shared that she first got it in 2020. In terms of her symptoms, she said that she had experienced fatigue, congestion, aside from the loss of taste and smell.

In the meantime, Vee admitted that she experienced cold symptoms, congestion and a loss of taste and smell. "We're coming through on the other side of this," Kailyn chimed in.