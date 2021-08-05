Kendall Jenner Fires Back After She's Sued for Missing Photo Shoot

WENN Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, through her legal team, defends herself after she is slapped with a lawsuit and accused of having no plan to fulfil her contract.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has been slapped with a $1.8 million (£1.3 million) lawsuit by fashion bosses at Italian label Liu Jo for missing one of two scheduled photo shoots.

Brand chiefs signed the model to front two campaigns for their Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2020 lines and, although Kendall participated in the first session, the second shoot was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to TMZ, Liu Jo officials made a deal in 2019 to pay Jenner $1.5 million (£1.1 million) for both studio sessions and she was photographed for the first campaign the same year, with company officials paying her more than $1.3 million (£935,000) of the contracted fee by February, 2020.

But the second shoot, due to take place around the same time, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has still not taken place although the outlet reports company heads tried to reschedule it for the autumn of 2020, without success, and claimed Jenner "ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo's good-faith offers of compromise."

Now they're suing Kendall because they reportedly believe she does not plan to fulfil her contract.

But the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's team members insist Kendall has been trying to complete her commitment but Liu Jo staff members are not co-operating.

A representative from The Society Management tells TMZ, "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

According to TMZ, Kendall has also "willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments."