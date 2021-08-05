 
 

Kendall Jenner Fires Back After She's Sued for Missing Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner Fires Back After She's Sued for Missing Photo Shoot
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, through her legal team, defends herself after she is slapped with a lawsuit and accused of having no plan to fulfil her contract.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner has been slapped with a $1.8 million (£1.3 million) lawsuit by fashion bosses at Italian label Liu Jo for missing one of two scheduled photo shoots.

Brand chiefs signed the model to front two campaigns for their Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2020 lines and, although Kendall participated in the first session, the second shoot was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

According to TMZ, Liu Jo officials made a deal in 2019 to pay Jenner $1.5 million (£1.1 million) for both studio sessions and she was photographed for the first campaign the same year, with company officials paying her more than $1.3 million (£935,000) of the contracted fee by February, 2020.

But the second shoot, due to take place around the same time, was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has still not taken place although the outlet reports company heads tried to reschedule it for the autumn of 2020, without success, and claimed Jenner "ultimately turned down all of Liu Jo's good-faith offers of compromise."

  See also...

Now they're suing Kendall because they reportedly believe she does not plan to fulfil her contract.

But the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's team members insist Kendall has been trying to complete her commitment but Liu Jo staff members are not co-operating.

A representative from The Society Management tells TMZ, "This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic."

According to TMZ, Kendall has also "willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments."

You can share this post!

Met Gala Organizers to Ban Unvaccinated Guests From 2021 Event

Justin Bieber Regrets Promoting Morgan Wallen's Album Amid Backlash Over N-Word Scandal
Related Posts
Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Returns to Game After Bloody Nose Incident

Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend Devin Booker Returns to Game After Bloody Nose Incident

Kendall Jenner Denied Jobs During Early Modelling Career Due to Family Reality Show

Kendall Jenner Denied Jobs During Early Modelling Career Due to Family Reality Show

Kendall Jenner's Stalker Banned From Coming Near Her After Trying to Jump Over Her Fence

Kendall Jenner's Stalker Banned From Coming Near Her After Trying to Jump Over Her Fence

Kendall Jenner Details Her Romance With NBA Star Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner Details Her Romance With NBA Star Devin Booker

Most Read
Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support
Celebrity

Lisa Marie Presley Dragged Back to Court by Ex-Husband Over Child Support

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Has Black Eye in First Pic Since Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Radio Host Phil Valentine in 'Critical but Stable' Condition With COVID-19 After Vaccine Skepticism

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Blac Chyna Slammed After Exposing Tyga: He 'Loves Trans'

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery

Clare Crawley Shares First Picture After Breast Implants Removal Surgery