Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad

The former Fifth Harmony member is scared of her father's reaction so she kept holding off when the patriarch asked to listen to her raunchy new single.

Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Normani was "terrified" about playing her raunchy new track "Wild Side" to her father.

The former Fifth Harmony star teamed up with Cardi B on the single, which features lines including, "drip, drip, drip when you slide in" and "fit, fit, fit, baby, right in". And while the song marked a change in direction for Normani, to a more adult style, one person she was worried about hearing it was her father Derrick Hamilton.

"I was so terrified to play this song for my dad… terrified… oh my goodness... avoiding it," she told Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden. "He kept asking to hear the record because everyone else heard it but he didn't hear it. And my dad is my biggest fan, like I tell you. ... He works night shifts. He hustles for his family, and so to get through the night, sometimes he listens to all my records, and he was dying to listen to this one. And I was just like 'Dad, um… I'll play it for you later.' "

Normani's mum ended up playing him the song and the singer needn't have worried as Derrick ended up being a massive fan of the tune.

"He was like, 'That s**t is hard,' he's like, 'That s**t is fire.' And he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not: He's like 'Are you ready to take over the world? Are you ready to take over the world?' He loves the song, he loves the record."