 
 

Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad

Normani 'So Terrified' to Play Racy Song 'Wild Side' to Her Dad
Instagram
Music

The former Fifth Harmony member is scared of her father's reaction so she kept holding off when the patriarch asked to listen to her raunchy new single.

  • Aug 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Normani was "terrified" about playing her raunchy new track "Wild Side" to her father.

The former Fifth Harmony star teamed up with Cardi B on the single, which features lines including, "drip, drip, drip when you slide in" and "fit, fit, fit, baby, right in". And while the song marked a change in direction for Normani, to a more adult style, one person she was worried about hearing it was her father Derrick Hamilton.

  See also...

"I was so terrified to play this song for my dad… terrified… oh my goodness... avoiding it," she told Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden. "He kept asking to hear the record because everyone else heard it but he didn't hear it. And my dad is my biggest fan, like I tell you. ... He works night shifts. He hustles for his family, and so to get through the night, sometimes he listens to all my records, and he was dying to listen to this one. And I was just like 'Dad, um… I'll play it for you later.' "

Normani's mum ended up playing him the song and the singer needn't have worried as Derrick ended up being a massive fan of the tune.

"He was like, 'That s**t is hard,' he's like, 'That s**t is fire.' And he told me all the time, every single day, I kid you not: He's like 'Are you ready to take over the world? Are you ready to take over the world?' He loves the song, he loves the record."

You can share this post!

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Britney Spears Uses Animals for Therapy to Deal With Anxiety
Related Posts
Artist of the Week: Normani

Artist of the Week: Normani

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem

Normani Feels She Has a Duty to Represent Black Women in Music Industry and Society

Normani Feels She Has a Duty to Represent Black Women in Music Industry and Society

Normani Blames Anxiety for Lack of New Music Release After 'Motivation'

Normani Blames Anxiety for Lack of New Music Release After 'Motivation'

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Artist of the Week: KSI

Artist of the Week: KSI

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Miley Cyrus' Fans Get Stuck in Playboi Carti's Lollapalooza Mosh Pit

Ariana Grande 'Can't Wait' to Entertain Fortnite Players at Rift Tour Concert

Ariana Grande 'Can't Wait' to Entertain Fortnite Players at Rift Tour Concert

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Stage Return at Luke Bryan's Nashville Concert

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Kid LAROI's 'F**k Love' Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

Over Half of Tickets for Kanye West's Second 'Donda' Listening Event Sold Out in Just One Hour

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant

DaBaby Removed as Lollapalooza Headliner Following Homophobic Rant

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music