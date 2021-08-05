Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Cinderella' actress has been forced to kick her beloved Golden Labrador, that she adopted during pandemic, out of bed because her beau is allergic to dog.

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello had to kick her dog out of bed because of boyfriend Shawn Mendes' allergies.

The "Havana" hitmaker's Golden Labrador named Tarzan is no longer allowed to sleep in bed with them, but she'd happily let him if she could.

"Shawn is allergic to dogs. If he didn't have allergies, (the dog) would definitely literally sleep on top of us," Cabello said on Smallzy's Surgery.

She adopted Tarzan during the pandemic while also taking a "much-needed" break from her hectic schedule.

"It was a much-needed pause for me," she shared. "I was really burnt out before, so for my mental health it was kind of a blessing to be forced to stop and recalibrate. I picked up some new hobbies and new interests and found a better work-life balance. And I found Tarzan, our puppy."

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated its second anniversary together last month.

On 3 July (21), Shawn shared a photo of them kissing on a Caribbean beach with the caption, "Happy 2 years my baby."

The singer, whose "Cinderella" movie will be out in September (21), captioned a series of vacation snaps with the "Wonder" hitmaker, referring to her man with the pet name she uses, "happy anniversary Kuko here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

Besides spending lockdown with her boyfriend, Camila Cabello also enjoyed quality time with her family. "It was really good to slow down," she said, "because I was never in the same place for more than a week or two."