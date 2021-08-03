 
 

Ellen Pompeo Admits Husband Had 'Really Hard' Time With Her 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scenes

In an interview on the 'Ladies First with Laura Brown' podcast, the actress portraying Meredith Grey in the ABC medical drama recalls Chris Ivery's reaction to her saucy scenes with Patrick Dempsey.

AceShowbiz - Ellen Pompeo's "trooper" husband Chris Ivery had a "really hard" time with her "Grey's Anatomy" sex scenes at the beginning of their relationship.

The actress stars as Meredith Grey on the ABC medical drama, and has starred in her fair share of steamy scenes, particularly with co-star Patrick Dempsey, who played her husband Derek Grey on the programme.

And in an interview on the "Ladies First with Laura Brown" podcast, Ellen admitted that her other half - whom she met in 2002 before the show premiered in 2005 - struggled to watch her saucy on-screen antics.

"Poor guy had no idea what he was getting into," Ellen, who married Chris in 2007, said. "I remember in the beginning it was really hard for him. He was like, 'This is not what I signed up for. You go to work and make out with that. I like Patrick and everything, he's a good dude, but like really?' "

"He was really a trooper. He's my favorite person."

The programme has had its fair share of cast changes over the years, with Ellen remaining front and center and becoming one of the highest-paid actresses on television. And she's also become well versed on what's involved in making such a beloved TV show.

"I can see people now in a work environment and really see how they're performing," she said. "I know how sets run, and I know when someone is burnt out. I know when someone is afraid to speak up, and I know when someone is bored and not contributing. I know when a director's phoning it in. I can see people's behavior pretty clearly."

