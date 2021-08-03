BTS Slip Past Olivia Rodrigo's Record for Longest-Running No.1 Song of 2021 With 'Butter'

Music

Landing a ninth week atop Billboard Hot 100 countdown, the hit single from the South Korean group overtakes the record set by the 'Deja Vu' singer's breakout track 'Drivers License'.

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) have toppled Olivia Rodrigo for the longest run at the top of America's Billboard Hot 100 countdown this year (2021) - their hit "Butter" has landed a ninth week at number one.

Rodrigo's breakout track "Drivers License" spent eight weeks at the top and now BTS' summer anthem has edged ahead, keeping a surging Lil Nas X from claiming another number one.

The rapper's "Industry Baby" collaboration with Jack Harlow debuts at two on the new chart list, while Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" drops a spot to three.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" holds at four, while Dua Lipa's "Levitating", featuring DaBaby, rounds out the new top five.

The impressive nine-week run of BTS' "Butter" was only interrupted for one week by the group's own song "Permission to Dance", meaning that BTS has now topped the Hot 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. The dance pop song, which was released on July 9 alongside the CD release of "Butter", now ranks ninth on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

"Permission to Dance" marks the seven-piece group's second collaboration with Ed Sheeran, who co-wrote the new song with Johnny McDaid, Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews. The British singer/songwriter previously co-wrote "Make It Right", from BTS's 2019 album "Map of the Soul: Persona".

BTS first scored their No. 1 song on the Hot 100 with "Dynamite", their first all-English song. The single also garnered the band their first Grammy nomination at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.