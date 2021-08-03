 
 

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production
WENN/Avalon
Movie

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' actress has dropped out of the film project, which is based on Elena Ferrante's story 'My Brilliant Friend', weeks before the start of filming.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - HBO bosses have scrapped production on upcoming movie "Days of Abandonment" after star Natalie Portman exited the project.

The Oscar winner dropped out over "unforeseen personal reasons", leaving producers to decide to walk away from the film, based on Elena Ferrante's story "My Brilliant Friend".

"Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films' Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming," a statement from HBO, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, reads.

"Unfortunately, the production will not move forward. We are very sorry we won't be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer-director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work."

  See also...

The project was due to begin filming in Sydney, Australia next month (September 2021).

Additional details surrounding Natalie's decision to drop out were not immediately available. Reps for the actress and producer also declined further comment. The project was due to begin filming soon in Sydney after receiving a $3.4 million grant from local officials.

The movie was first picked up by HBO in April and put into pre-production soon after. Natalie was due to star and executive produce the film, with Maggie Bates writing the script. Other cast members included Rafe Spall and Mary-Louise Parker.

"The Days of Abandonment", which was previously adapted into a 2006 Italian film, centers on Tess, Natalie's character, a woman who abandoned her own dreams for a stable home life and is in turn abandoned by her husband, throwing her world off its axis.

The movie was poised to explore the mind of a woman in crisis, who confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest reaches of her own psyche.

You can share this post!

BTS Slip Past Olivia Rodrigo's Record for Longest-Running No.1 Song of 2021 With 'Butter'

Tom Daley Shows Off Dog Sweater He Knitted in Viral Tokyo Olympics Photo
Most Read
Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie
Movie

Kelly Preston Kept Cancer Battle Secret From Co-Stars When Filming Her Final Movie

Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

Molly Ringwald Nervous About Showing Her Classic Teen Movies to 'Super Woke' Daughter

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Matt Damon Gets Teary Eyes as He Premieres New Movie for First Time Since Lockdown

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Joaquin Phoenix Pleads With Florida Ranch Owners for Release of Bears Behind 'Brother Bear'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Dave Bautista Claims He's 'Broke' and 'Had Nothing' Before Joining 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Broadway Implements COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandate for Audiences

Broadway Implements COVID Vaccine and Mask Mandate for Audiences

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Nicholas Hoult Joins 'The Menu', Miguel Cervantes Returns to Front 'Hamilton' on Broadway

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Jesse Tyler Ferguson to Make Broadway Return Through 'Take Me Out'

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Spider-Man and Doctor Strange Seen Together for the 1st Time in 'No Way Home' Set Photo

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Box Office: 'Jungle Cruise' Beats Expectation With $34.2M Despite COVID Surge

Dwayne Johnson Gets Goosebumps Upon Seeing 'Jungle Cruise' Set for First Time

Dwayne Johnson Gets Goosebumps Upon Seeing 'Jungle Cruise' Set for First Time

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production

Natalie Portman's Exit Leads to Scrapping of 'Days Of Abandonment' Production