 
 

The Weeknd Weighs In on 2021 Grammys Snub: I'll Never Be in That Conversation Ever Again

The Weeknd Weighs In on 2021 Grammys Snub: I'll Never Be in That Conversation Ever Again
GQ Magazine
Music

Months after branding the organization 'corrupt', the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker doubles down on his vow never to submit his music to the Grammys for their consideration again.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd has insisted he doesn't care about being snubbed by The Grammys and will "never be in that conversation again".

In a wide-ranging cover interview for GQ magazine's September issue, the "Blinding Lights" hitmaker discussed his dark persona, quitting drugs and the 2021 Grammys drama, in which he was snubbed in every category for his hit album, prompting him to slam the organisation and dub them "corrupt".

When asked what happened he replied, "I guess I just wasn't good enough. I don't believe that, but to their standards, that's what it is. I wasn’t good enough, and that's the reality of it.

"When it happened, I had all these ideas and thoughts. I was angry and I was confused and I was sad. But now, looking back at it, I never want to know what really happened."

And on how he feels about the situation months later, the musician, real name Abel Tesfaye, said, "I just don't care. Because that will never be the reason why I do what I do. It never really was before. And I'm glad that I can make music and not have to think about that. I'll never be in that conversation ever again."

He also doubled down on his vow never to submit his music to the Grammys for their consideration again.

  See also...

"No. I mean, I have no interest. Everyone's like, "No, just do better next time." I will do better, but not for you. I'm going to do better for me."

The "Save Your Tears" hitmaker has been teasing fans that a new era is on the way after retiring his red suit-wearing "After Hours" alter ego for his acclaimed 2020 album, and during the interview he described it his new project as "the album I've always wanted to make".

And when it comes to defining the album's success, the singer certainly won't be waiting for any nominations.

"What makes any of my albums a successful album, especially this one, is me putting it out and getting excited to make the next one," Tesfaye said. "So the excitement to make the next project means that this one was successful to me."

"I want to do this forever. And even if I start getting into different mediums and different types of expressions, music will be right there. I'm not going to step away from it."

You can share this post!

Alesha Dixon Locks Herself in Bathroom Crying Amid 'Mental Walfare' During Second Pregnancy

McKayla Maroney Suppresses Larry Nassar's Sexual Abuse Because She's Told to 'Shut the F**k Up'
Related Posts
The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

The Weeknd Leaves Fans Hilariously Upset With Teaser of His New Music

The Weeknd to Be Feted With Humanitarian Award at BMAC's First Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd to Be Feted With Humanitarian Award at BMAC's First Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd Sweeps 2021 Juno Awards With Wins in Five Top Categories

The Weeknd Sweeps 2021 Juno Awards With Wins in Five Top Categories

The Weeknd Wins Three Prizes Ahead of 2021 Juno Awards

The Weeknd Wins Three Prizes Ahead of 2021 Juno Awards

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Kanye West Trolled for Allegedly Claiming 'Donda' Will Be 'Album of the Life'

Kanye West Trolled for Allegedly Claiming 'Donda' Will Be 'Album of the Life'

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'

Jake Owen Slapped With Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Made for You'