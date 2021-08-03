Simone Biles to Make Tokyo Olympics Return in Balance Beam Final

Instagram Celebrity

The Olympic gymnast has previously pulled out of the women's team final, individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health.

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles will make a return to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3, to compete in the balance beam final.

And while she had been waiting to make a decision about Tuesday's beam - her last chance to win a medal at the tournament - USA Gymnastics officials confirmed on Twitter on Monday, "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"

Simone previously won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Explaining her decision to pull out of the events earlier in the Tokyo tournament, Simone revealed that she has been suffering from the "twisties" - which many gymnasts have described as a form of mental block that stems from disorientation during tumbles and somersaults.

"I have to focus on my mental health," she said. "I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much any more. Maybe it's getting older."

Simone has since gained support for her decision. USA Gymnastics said in a statement, "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many." Pop star Justin Bieber has also applauded her move as he wrote on Instagram, "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!"