 
 

Simone Biles to Make Tokyo Olympics Return in Balance Beam Final

Simone Biles to Make Tokyo Olympics Return in Balance Beam Final
Instagram
Celebrity

The Olympic gymnast has previously pulled out of the women's team final, individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health.

  • Aug 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gymnast Simone Biles will make a return to the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3, to compete in the balance beam final.

The 24-year-old athlete previously pulled out of the women's team final, individual all-around final and the vault and uneven bars finals to focus on her mental health.

And while she had been waiting to make a decision about Tuesday's beam - her last chance to win a medal at the tournament - USA Gymnastics officials confirmed on Twitter on Monday, "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!"

USA Gymnastics Team's Tweet

USA Gymnastics officials confirmed Simone Biles' return to the Tokyo Olympics.

  See also...

Simone previously won bronze on the beam at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Explaining her decision to pull out of the events earlier in the Tokyo tournament, Simone revealed that she has been suffering from the "twisties" - which many gymnasts have described as a form of mental block that stems from disorientation during tumbles and somersaults.

"I have to focus on my mental health," she said. "I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now. We have to protect our minds and our bodies and not just go out and do what the world wants us to do. I don't trust myself as much any more. Maybe it's getting older."

Simone has since gained support for her decision. USA Gymnastics said in a statement, "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many." Pop star Justin Bieber has also applauded her move as he wrote on Instagram, "Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face!"

You can share this post!

Bill and Melinda Gates Officially Divorced Months After Announcing End of Marriage

Meghan McCain Slammed After Attacking Kathy Griffin Over Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Related Posts
Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo

Simone Biles Withdraws From Another Olympics Event in Tokyo

Simone Biles Realizes She's 'More Than' Gymnastics After Tokyo Olympics Exit

Simone Biles Realizes She's 'More Than' Gymnastics After Tokyo Olympics Exit

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Gets Supports for Withdrawing From Individual Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Most Read
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Jill Biden Recovering With Joe Biden by Her Side After Successfully Undergoing Foot Surgery

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Bobby Shmurda Has Fans Questioning His Sexuality With New Dance Video

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Unvaccinated USA Swimmer Michael Andrew Dragged After Going Maskless at Tokyo Olympics

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Blac Chyna Gets Trial Date Over 'Rob and Chyna' Lawsuit Against Ex Rob Kardashian and His Family

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Sandra Lee Stunning on First Red Carpet Appearance After Breakup and Breast Surgery

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Debbie Harry Gets Emotional as She Reunites With Her Pals at 76th Birthday After Lockdown

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Evander Kane's Wife to Make Separation Legal by Filing for Divorce Before Accusing Him of Gambling

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Jonah Hill Flaunts New 'Body Love' Tattoo Four Months After Overcoming Insecurities

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

Waka Flocka Flame and Wife Tammy Rivera Spark Split Rumor With Birthday Shout-Out

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

John David Washington Admits He Played Football to Escape the Shadow of Famous Dad Denzel

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality

Julianne Moore Pays Tribute to 'Foreign Mother' by Changing Her Nationality