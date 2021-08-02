 
 

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry
Weighing in on the current music in the hip-hop industry, the 24-year-old 'No More Parties' raptress insinuates in a new interview that things are done in a 'repetitive' way these days.

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray is still confident despite criticism surrounding her music. Following the silent treatment at the Rolling Loud Festival, the female emcee believed that she has something new to offer to people.

"I wouldn't be who I am if I wasn't for me," she told TMZ when asked about the very dry audience. "I feel like there's only one of me and the reason why everything is the way it is is because of me. So it don't matter if they're talking bad or good--they're talking because of me."

The daughter of Benzino went on to say that she's being targeted because she's "bringing something new to the table." She explained, "Ain't nobody else doing s**t. Ain't nobody really doing nothing that's making people wanna go ahead and gravitate towards that."

Weighing in on the current music in the hip-hop industry, the 24-year-old "No More Parties" raptress added, "Everything that's done is repetitive. They seen it already. … So when you got somebody bringing something new to the table, they don't like that. So it's just going to take some time for people to get used to. I ain't trippin'."

Coi's set at the music festival in Miami was met with a lackluster reaction from the crowd. In a video that circulated online, she could be seen rapping while the concertgoers were just standing still and looking on. The artist, however, seemingly was unbothered by that as she excitedly continued to do her thing.

Following the performance, she wrote on Sunday, "Just wanna say thank you for all the love I get. I'm so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate. You love me I love you. Forever." She then clapped back at haters in a separate tweet which read, "It's about over 100 artist who performed on that lineup and all people wanna do is eat up my cack. Lol. Gotta love this s**t fr I got good problems."

