Jason Momoa Reacts to Lenny Kravitz's Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'Love U Madly'

Instagram Celebrity

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's a true modern family. Jason Momoa turned 42 on Sunday, August 1 and Lenny Kravitz, the ex-husband of Jason's current wife Lisa Bonet, is among those who penned a sweet tribute to the "Aquaman" star on his big day.

Taking to his Instagram account, Lenny posted a picture of them posing together with their arms around each other. "Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," the 57-year-old musician wrote in the caption. He then further gushed over the birthday man, "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

The heartfelt message didn't go unnoticed by Jason. The "Justice League" star responded to the tribute by reposting it on his Instagram Story. "love u madly. mahalo nui loa [two heart emojis]," so the actor wrote.

Jason himself shared a picture of him and his best pal Brian Andrew Mendoza, his production partner of over 10 years. "Happy last day of 41. BEST FRIEND @brianandrewmendoza made it happen. 42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J," he wrore alongside the snap. "PS i can't believe i have my own harley line. f------ awesome. mahalo @harleydavidson harley aloha shirt. dedicated to my grandmother. MABEL. chhheeeehuuuuuuuu."

Jason and Lisa tied the knot in 2017. The couple shared two more children together, daughter Lola Iolani (14) and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, a.k.a. Wolf (11).

That aside, Jason recently wrapped up filming for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", saying the last day of filming kicked his butt "in a good way" as he learns more about his aging body. "Times are changing. need to take care of myself a little more," he shared. "Hydrate up sweat it out. mahalo @wbpictures for supporting @mananalu.water and being on aquaman 2 getting rid of single use plastic is an obsession of mine. mahalo to everyone trying to make a difference all my aloha j. #poundit #pounddatmana."