 
 

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival
Instagram
Music

The rapper boyfriend of Megan Fox kicks off his performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage in Grant Park with 'Kiss Kiss' before performing songs from 'Tickets to My Downfall'.

  • Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly stunned fans at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, July 31 with a surprise set.

Devotees learned of his appearance just an hour before Kelly hit the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage in Grant Park, but the early evening gig still drew a huge crowd.

He opened with "Kiss Kiss" and then performed songs from his latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall", and other hits, belting out some of the tracks while hanging upside down above the stage.

Kelly also performed a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" during his 30-minute set.

The 2021 festival has drawn an estimated 100,000 people, with health officials fearing Lollapalooza will serve as a super-spreader event with the surge of the COVID Delta variant.

  See also...

On the other hand, rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Lollapalooza festival lineup following his homophobic rant. The Grammy Award-winning artist, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was billed to headline the festival on Sunday night, but organizers have changed their mind.

They announced their decision on Sunday morning, stating, "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will now close the festival.

DaBaby upset fans and followers at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida last weekend when he told the audience to put their phones up, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in two to three weeks."

He attempted to explain his comments the following day but only made matters worse by adding his fans are not "nasty gay n**gas" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves. He has since apologised for his offensive remarks.

You can share this post!

Joan Armatrading Wrote Nelson Mandela Tribute Song Very Quickly After It Woke Her Up

Dwayne Johnson Gets Goosebumps Upon Seeing 'Jungle Cruise' Set for First Time
Related Posts
Producers Vow to Change Machine Gun Kelly-Starring Film's Name After Mac Miller's Brother Slams It

Producers Vow to Change Machine Gun Kelly-Starring Film's Name After Mac Miller's Brother Slams It

Machine Gun Kelly Recalls First Time Megan Fox Said 'I Love You' to Celebrate Their 1st Anniversary

Machine Gun Kelly Recalls First Time Megan Fox Said 'I Love You' to Celebrate Their 1st Anniversary

Machine Gun Kelly Lives With 'High Ghosts' in His Haunted House

Machine Gun Kelly Lives With 'High Ghosts' in His Haunted House

Machine Gun Kelly Left Megan Fox to Fend for Herself in Shark-Infested Waters on Second Date

Machine Gun Kelly Left Megan Fox to Fend for Herself in Shark-Infested Waters on Second Date

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid