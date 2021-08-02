Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Surprise Set for Fans at Lollapalooza Festival

Instagram Music

The rapper boyfriend of Megan Fox kicks off his performance on the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage in Grant Park with 'Kiss Kiss' before performing songs from 'Tickets to My Downfall'.

Aug 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly stunned fans at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, July 31 with a surprise set.

Devotees learned of his appearance just an hour before Kelly hit the Bud Light Seltzer Sessions stage in Grant Park, but the early evening gig still drew a huge crowd.

He opened with "Kiss Kiss" and then performed songs from his latest album, "Tickets to My Downfall", and other hits, belting out some of the tracks while hanging upside down above the stage.

Kelly also performed a cover of Paramore's "Misery Business" during his 30-minute set.

The 2021 festival has drawn an estimated 100,000 people, with health officials fearing Lollapalooza will serve as a super-spreader event with the surge of the COVID Delta variant.

On the other hand, rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Lollapalooza festival lineup following his homophobic rant. The Grammy Award-winning artist, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was billed to headline the festival on Sunday night, but organizers have changed their mind.

They announced their decision on Sunday morning, stating, "Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight."

Young Thug will now close the festival.

DaBaby upset fans and followers at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida last weekend when he told the audience to put their phones up, "If you didn't show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that'll make you die in two to three weeks."

He attempted to explain his comments the following day but only made matters worse by adding his fans are not "nasty gay n**gas" or "junkies" and they take care of themselves. He has since apologised for his offensive remarks.