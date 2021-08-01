 
 

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

The 'Firewatcher's Daughter' singer is scheduled to livestream her rescheduled concert next month after previously putting it on hold because of pandemic.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandi Carlile will be joined by Sheryl Crow and Amythyst Kiah for a special livestreamed "Echoes Through the Canyon" concert on 14 August (21).

The event, taking place at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, was originally scheduled for June 2020, but was cancelled at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will be made available to fans through the Veeps streaming service - run by co-founders Joel and Benji Madden - and can be watched until 28 August.

"Back in March, Brandi delivered one of the very first ever hybrid experiences, playing to an intimate crowd at the Ryman while an arena-sized audience watched the livestream at home," Joel said in a statement. "She's been a constant innovator and the Echoes Through The Canyon show is no exception, giving fans access to an incredible amphitheatre experience regardless of where they're located."

"We're constantly impressed with what Brandi has created on the platform - for her fans, for her crew, and for the other artists that have been inspired to use the platform to bring people together.”

The gig comes ahead of the release of Brandi's seventh studio album, "These Silent Days", on 1 October.

Get tickets here: brandicarlile.veeps.com.

Meanwhile, Good Charlotte duo Benji and Joel Madden sold the controlling stake of their streaming company to Live Nation early this year after they launched the firm in 2017. The livestream service has since become a pay-to-view platform following Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

