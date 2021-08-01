 
 

Billie Eilish Feels Like 'Crying' as She Celebrates New Album Release

Billie Eilish Feels Like 'Crying' as She Celebrates New Album Release
Instagram
Music

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker describes the making of her sophomore studio installment as 'the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience' she has ever had.

  • Aug 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish was on "on cloud nine" writing her second studio album, "Happier Than Ever".

The 19-year-old megastar released the follow-up to 2019's critically-acclaimed "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at midnight, and she has admitted she feels like "crying" because she's so proud of the LP she and her brother and collaborator, Finneas, created.

She wrote on Instagram, "Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. i can't even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i've ever had with my music. finneas and i were just on cloud 9 making this album i feel.. i love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to."

  See also...

"i feel like crying. i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realisation and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life. i love you @finneas thank you for being you. i couldn't ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn't do any of this without you. anyway i'm so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT (sic)"

The Grammy-winner recently admitted she hopes her new album - which includes the hit singles "Your Power" and "Lost Cause" - "doesn't disappoint" after it broke a record before its release.

"Happier Than Ever" was crowned the most pre-added album in Apple Music history with over 1,028,000 fans eager to get the LP in their ears first.

Billie commented, "That's nuts. Wow, that's nuts. I hope it doesn't disappoint."

You can share this post!

Henry Winkler Surprises Childhood Crush With Phone Call at Her 101st Birthday

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid
Related Posts
Billie Eilish Confesses to Wearing Bigger Clothes as She's 'Obviously Not Happy' With Her Body

Billie Eilish Confesses to Wearing Bigger Clothes as She's 'Obviously Not Happy' With Her Body

Billie Eilish Opens Up on Her 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Billie Eilish Opens Up on Her 'Terrible Relationship' With Her Body

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

Billie Eilish to Treat Fans to BBC Special 'Up Close'

Billie Eilish Enlists Los Angeles Philharmonic for Cinematic Performance to Celebrate New LP

Billie Eilish Enlists Los Angeles Philharmonic for Cinematic Performance to Celebrate New LP

Most Read
Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms
Music

Fans Demand Refund After Garth Brooks' Concert At Nissan Stadium Gets Postponed Due to Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Ed Sheeran Plays 'a Bit Dangerously' With New Album

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

Bob Dylan Comes Out Triumphant in Royalty Lawsuit by Jacques Levy Estate

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

ZZ Top Remember Dusty Hill In First Concert Since His Death

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Elton John Makes 'Difficult Decisions' to Push Back German Dates of His Tour to 2023

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Prince 'So Far Ahead of Things' as Posthumous LP 'Speaks to What We're Dealing With Right Now'

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Dolly Parton Used Money From 'I Will Always Love You' Royalties to Build Office in Black Community

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus Campaigning to 'Free Britney' at Lollapalooza

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Coi Leray Believes She Receives Backlash Because She Offers 'Something New' to Hip-Hop Industry

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Dave Bows at No. 1 in U.K. With New Album 'We're All Alone in This Together'

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Beyonce's 'Formation' Named Best Music Video of All Time

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Little Mix Thrilled as They Make History With Latest Top 10 Single

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid

Brandi Carlile to Livestream 'Echoes Through the Canyon' Concert After Delay Due to Covid