Brandi Carlile Wins Big at 2021 Americana Honors and Awards

The 'Firewatcher's Daughter' singer leads winners at this year's Americana Honors and Awards in Nashville, Tennessee by picking up the coveted Artist of the Year title.

Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Brandi Carlile took home the Artist of the Year prize at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards on Wednesday night (22Sep21).

It was the second time Brandi has won the gong, having previously accepted it back in 2019, and her victory comes ahead of the release of her new album "In These Silent Days", due out on 1 October (21).

"To be artist of the year after a year like we have all had as a community, there's a weight to it and I know it's profound," she said as she collected the award at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. "Because it was hard to be an artist this year."

Other winners of the evening included Sturgill Simpson, who took home the Album of the Year award for his record "Cuttin' Grass, Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions)".

Meanwhile, the late John Prine was posthumously awarded the Song of the Year prize for his track "I Remember Everything", which Brandi performed alongside Amanda Shires and Margo Price later in the ceremony.

The full list of winners at the 2021 Americana Honors and Awards is as follows:

Album of the Year: " Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (The Butcher Shoppe Sessions) ", Sturgill Simpson , Produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

", , Produced by and Artist of the Year: Brandi Carlile

Song of the Year: "I Remember Everything" by John Prine , written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

, written by and Duo/Group of the Year: Black Pumas

Emerging Act of the Year: Charley Crockett

Instrumentalist of the Year: Kristin Weber

Legacy of Americana Award, presented in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music: Fisk Jubilee Singers

Trailblazer Award: The Mavericks

Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance: Keb' Mo'

Lifetime Achievement Award for Producer/Engineer: Trina Shoemaker

Inspiration Award: Carla Thomas