Gerard Butler Sues 'Olympus Has Fallen' Producers for Owing Him $10 Million Profits

The actor portraying Mike Banning, a Secret Service agent who has to rescue the president from an attack in the White House, claims that producers never intended to pay him his share of grosses and profits.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gerard Butler is suing "Olympus Has Fallen" producers. The actor portraying Mike Banning in the 2013 action thriller film reportedly has filed a lawsuit against Nu Image, Millennium Films and Pablo Nuestro Productions, claiming that they owe him at least $10 million from the profits of the movie.

The 51-year-old submitted his complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, July 30. "Producers have earned tens of millions of dollars from 'Olympus' but refuse to pay Butler a penny of the grosses and profits promised to him in the parties' agreement," so read the legal documents.

"Producers embarked on a scheme designed to grossly misrepresent the finances of the film to Butler," it added. "So that Butler would believe that no such payments were due... It appears the Producers' modus operandi is to hide the profits from Olympus in order to keep those profits for themselves."

"Butler refuses to tolerate Defendants' misrepresentations and other wrongful conduct," the lawsuit read. "Butler worked with Defendants to create a highly successful movie franchise. He demands his fair share."

In his filing, the Scottish star cited that there was fraud, breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing with the movie. He also complains for intentional interference with contractual relations and accounting.

"Olympus Has Fallen", in which Butler stars as a Secret Agent who's tasked to save the president from an attack in the White House, earned $170 million at the global box office. Thus, it spawned two successful sequels, "London Has Fallen" (2016) and "Angel Has Fallen" (2019).

