Rosie O'Donnell Thrilled to Return to 'A League of Their Own' Reboot as Gay Bartender

WENN/Instar TV

The 'Star Search' actress is excited to make a guest appearance in the upcoming television revival of the classic movie, playing a bartender at a local gay bar.

Jul 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell will make a guest appearance in the "A League of Their Own" TV series.

The actress, who portrayed baseball player Doris Murphy in the original 1992 movie, has confirmed she'll make a brief appearance in the upcoming reboot from "Broad City" co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham.

"I'm playing a bartender in one of the scenes at the local gay bar," Rosie tells the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast. "I had a great experience on A League of Their Own, I love the Broad City women and when I was told Abbi was doing League, she called me up and said, 'Ro, would you do it?' And I said, 'In a minute...' Then she sent me the pilot that she did and it was just really beautiful."

The original movie followed a fictional team in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which launched during World War II, and Rosie is especially thrilled to be part of the revamp because she was convinced her character was gay.

"I think (my character) was gay, and when she (Doris) had that speech: 'I never really felt like a real girl. I always felt like a fake girl, not even a girl, but now there's a lot of us and I feel like we're all OK', I did that in the bus and (director) Penny Marshall goes, 'Rosie, do it again. It's not a gay thing.' "

"I said, 'Pen, did you read the words?' The words are totally that she finally feels she fits in amongst this group of tomboys. There's this little bit of an undertone. She said, 'No, it's not gay anything. Don't make it a gay anything'. I played it the way I played it. But again, to me, that was a gay character."

The Amazon series began filming earlier this month (Jul21).