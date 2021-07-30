'Bachelor in Paradise' Unveils First Look at Guest Hosts David Spade, Lance Bass and More

ABC TV

David, Lance, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon are tapped to guest-host upcoming season 7 of the ABC dating competition show following the exit of previous longtime host Chris Harrison.

AceShowbiz - ABC has revealed first-look photos of the four guest hosts in upcoming season of "Bachelor in Paradise which is set to premiere in August. In a post on the show's official Instagram account on Thursday, July 29, David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon are definitely seen ready for paradise.

In the post, David was seen donning a blue polo shirt that he paired with baby pink shorts. He completed his style with a white fedora hat. As for Lance Bass, the NSYNC singer donned a leaf-patterned shirt and a pair of khaki shorts.

Lil Jon, meanwhile, went colorful with his shirt. "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actor Tituss went classic with a blue shirt and colorful pants. "Ya buoy! Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise!" the account wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, some season 7 contestants reacted to the new pics. Connor Brennan, who competed in Katie Thurston's "The Bachelorette" season, wrote, "@lancebass dance party or nah??" Mari Pepin added, "So excited for this!" while Tammy Ly shared that she "wouldn't have it any other way."

Other Bachelor Nation stars also chimed in. "Okay, this is pretty cool," Jared Haibon gushed. Meanwhile, Vinny Ventiera said that he had "FOMO."

Wells Adams also joined in as he joked, "Did you guys lose my picture?" The former "BiP" contestant, who then was hired as the show's bartender, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the rose eliminations. He is also set to step in to guest-host an episode.

David, Lance, Tituss and Lil Jon are tapped to guest-host the show following the exit of previous longtime host Chris Harrison. Chris [u=announced[u] that he permanently left the franchise in June amid controversy.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he wrote in an Instagram post last month. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."