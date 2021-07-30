George Clooney's Wife Amal Reportedly Pregnant With Twins Again

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The couple is said to be expecting new additions to their family, four years after the human rights lawyer gave birth to their first children, daughter Ella and son Alexander.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney (previously Amal Alamuddin) are about to expand their family, if a tabloid report is to be trusted. The couple is reportedly expecting not only one, but two babies at the same time, four years after they welcomed their first children.

Per OK! Magazine's report, the human rights lawyer is pregnant with twins again and is said to be "past her first trimester." A source tells the news outlet, "She's already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know."

The so-called insider says the couple has already told close friends as "George was giddy with excitement and couldn't wait to tell everyone." They reportedly made the big announcement during an intimate dinner party which they hosted at the "Ocean's Eleven" actor's favorite restaurant Il Gatto Nero, near their Italian villa on July 4.

Of how their friends reacted to the big news, it "was met with well-wishes all around." The source added, "George was so proud, and Amal was glowing."

Making it more special, George and Amal were said to have been considering to have more kids, but they weren't sure it could happen because of their ages. "This is something both George and Amal really wanted, but at her age, there was no guarantee," the source explained. "It's so exciting. George has been open about wanting more kids, so getting two at once would be ideal."

Apparently, the expecting parents are not the only ones thrilled with the pregnancy as their children Ella and Alexander are allegedly also thrilled about becoming big siblings. "They told the twins on their [June 6] birthday," the insider dishes. "Ella's been begging for a baby sister, so they're all hoping for at least one little girl. But, of course, they'll be happy either way, as long as the babies are healthy."

To prepare for their babies' arrival, George and Amal have been reportedly building a new nursery at their Los Angeles home, where they spent most of lockdown. "It used to be George's bachelor pad, but he's turned it into the ultimate family compound," the insider further spills about the renovation, which reportedly has cost $1 million.

"They've been working on it for the past three years, and now they're getting ready to add a huge nursery," says the source, adding that George is even planning to have his parents move in so they can be closer to the kids.

And the couple may have already enlisted their friends to be their unborn children's godparents. The source says the 60-year-old actor and his 43-year-old wife have already asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive the honor as "they're on the same page about human rights and so many other big issues."

"George and Amal have spent quite a lot of time with Harry and Meghan since they moved to California," the insider says of how close the two couples are, adding, "George and Amal respect them deeply."

George and Amal have neither confirmed nor debunked the new pregnancy report. They got married in September 2014 after getting engaged in April of the same year. In June 2017, their twins Ella and Alexander were born.

Amid the pregnancy speculation, George and Amal have been stuck in their Lake Como holiday home as North Italy was hit with devastating floods and mudslides. Fortunately, the couple and their children were unhurt and their property was not damaged.

"It's so much worse than anybody thinks. We were in Cernobbio and it was very bad, but here in Laglio it's much worse," the "Money Monster" star told Italian media. "They think it could be years and millions of dollars before they fix it up."

George has been pictured on the streets as he and Mayor Roberto Pozzi offered their support to locals amid the havoc. The mayor said the floods were caused by "three days of continuous rain and then all hell broke loose and we were flooded with an amazing wall of water and debris from the mountain."