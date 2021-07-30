Chris Brown and Questlove Appear to Blast DaBaby - DaBaby Responds

Instagram/WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Rockstar' rapper, who has been under fire for his controversial remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Festival, takes to his social media account to react to the drummer of The Roots calling him out.

AceShowbiz - More celebrities are weighing in on DaBaby's controversial remarks which many deemed homophobic during his set at Rolling Loud Festival. Joining other famous names who had shared their thoughts on the matter were Chris Brown and Questlove.

On Thursday, July 29, Drizzy took to his Instagram Story to share how he believes artists should handle live shows. "Shut the f**k up. Do yo shows, thank everybody, then get the f**k off stage!!!!!!!!!!" so the "No Guidance" artist wrote on the photo-sharing account.

While Chris didn't mention the "Rockstar" rapper, fans believed that it was a message for DaBaby amid the uproar. The latter initially came under fire for making homophobic comments during his set at Rolling Loud Miami over the weekend.

As for Questlove, he was more straightforward when it comes to criticizing DaBaby. On Wednesday, The Roots drummer shared on Instagram a dream list of acts that he wanted to appear at an updated version of the Summer of Soul festival. Among the list was Sault, Megan Thee Stallion, Sade and DaBaby, though Questlove had scratched the latter off the line-up.

"I'm especially not here for any savagery (if you're lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I'm not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism--this should go w/o saying is morally wrong," so he wrote in the caption.

"& not that fake hiding behind religion holier than thou morally wrong," he added. "But 'that was f**ked up' & wrong. I had to say something. Again I'm not doing this for 'what do you want a cookie bro w your 'love ye one another' posts?--black people already have a code about publicly criticizing so I'll admit i was slow to do this because I mean he don't know me from Adam. So this will prolly get marked as 'old hater' territory. But man…..that s**t was not cool at all."

Concluding his lengthy message, Questlove wrote, "Sorry this came off awkward but y'all get the point. Y'all gonna learn that there are other human beings living in the space you are."

DaBaby caught wind of Questlove's post and responded in an Instagram Story post. "I ain't even tryna be funny when i say …. i do NOT KNOW WHO DIS N***A IS DAWG," the rapper wrote. "& do not care about losing you as a fan my boy lol @questlove."

He also clapped back at Questlove in an Instagram comment that read, "I was YO DREAM PERFORMER N***A I don't know you my boy [crying laughing emoji]. Might go mf bidness dawg @questlove."