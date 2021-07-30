 
 

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

Talking about living her life which she describes as a 'constant metamorphosis,' the 'Halloween' actress shares that she has 'watched in wonder' as her son became daughter Ruby.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mom of a transgender. The acting vet is opening up about her life, which she describes as a "constant metamorphosis," when she reveals with her younger child's consent that her son has become daughter Ruby.

In an interview with AARP The Magazine, the 62-year-old shared that she and her husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." She further spilled, "And she and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate."

Ruby, who was previously known as Thomas, is a computer gaming editor. She is now 25 years old. Jamie also shares another daughter, 34-year-old Annie, who is married and a dance instructor, with her husband Christopher. The actress and her longtime spouse adopted both children when they were infants.

  See also...

The "Halloween" star says she currently has no grandchildren, but she is looking forward to the day she becomes a grandparent. "Not yet, but I do hope to," so she says.

Jamie has been showing her support for trans community. In 2017, she shared a Huffington Post article on Twitter which was titled "Dear Trans Kids. The letter we all wish we had written. (from a trans teacher)." Later in 2020, she signed on to direct and star in a TV movie about GLAAD Media Institute alum Sara Cunningham.

In a 2019 interview with Pride Source, Jamie also talked about growing up comfortable around gay people thanks to her Hollywood parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "[My mother's] make-up artist was gay, the playwright that she did a play with was a great friend of our family who was gay," she said.

She went on explaining her support for the community, "You don't have to have your own experience in order to feel compassion and the need for justice and equality. In the LGBTQ world, certainly I have friends and family, but I don't have to have the direct experience in order to feel the compassion that I truly feel for acceptance and equality in all areas."

You can share this post!

Shanna Moakler Lets Out Cryptic Post About Stop 'Wasting Time' After Matthew Rondeau Split

NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home Following 6-Week Cancer Treatment
Related Posts
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Incredibly Honored' by Special Honor at Upcoming Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Incredibly Honored' by Special Honor at Upcoming Venice Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Reveal Hollywood's Deepest Secrets If It Means Betraying Her Pals

Jamie Lee Curtis Won't Reveal Hollywood's Deepest Secrets If It Means Betraying Her Pals

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Encourages People to Help Sick Children: 'There Is No Greater Good'

Jamie Lee Curtis Encourages People to Help Sick Children: 'There Is No Greater Good'

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Steal Attention at Stranger's Wedding by Making Out at Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Steal Attention at Stranger's Wedding by Making Out at Party

Gwen Stefani Caught Keeping a Safe Distance From Ex Gavin Rossdale After Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani Caught Keeping a Safe Distance From Ex Gavin Rossdale After Blake Shelton Wedding