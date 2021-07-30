Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Talking about living her life which she describes as a 'constant metamorphosis,' the 'Halloween' actress shares that she has 'watched in wonder' as her son became daughter Ruby.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is a proud mom of a transgender. The acting vet is opening up about her life, which she describes as a "constant metamorphosis," when she reveals with her younger child's consent that her son has become daughter Ruby.

In an interview with AARP The Magazine, the 62-year-old shared that she and her husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." She further spilled, "And she and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate."

Ruby, who was previously known as Thomas, is a computer gaming editor. She is now 25 years old. Jamie also shares another daughter, 34-year-old Annie, who is married and a dance instructor, with her husband Christopher. The actress and her longtime spouse adopted both children when they were infants.

The "Halloween" star says she currently has no grandchildren, but she is looking forward to the day she becomes a grandparent. "Not yet, but I do hope to," so she says.

Jamie has been showing her support for trans community. In 2017, she shared a Huffington Post article on Twitter which was titled "Dear Trans Kids. The letter we all wish we had written. (from a trans teacher)." Later in 2020, she signed on to direct and star in a TV movie about GLAAD Media Institute alum Sara Cunningham.

In a 2019 interview with Pride Source, Jamie also talked about growing up comfortable around gay people thanks to her Hollywood parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. "[My mother's] make-up artist was gay, the playwright that she did a play with was a great friend of our family who was gay," she said.

She went on explaining her support for the community, "You don't have to have your own experience in order to feel compassion and the need for justice and equality. In the LGBTQ world, certainly I have friends and family, but I don't have to have the direct experience in order to feel the compassion that I truly feel for acceptance and equality in all areas."