 
 

Shanna Moakler Lets Out Cryptic Post About Stop 'Wasting Time' After Matthew Rondeau Split

Shanna Moakler Lets Out Cryptic Post About Stop 'Wasting Time' After Matthew Rondeau Split
Instagram
Celebrity

After her ex-boyfriend confirms that they are going separate ways, the former Miss USA posts a quote that urges, 'stop putting an effort into those who show no effort towards you.'

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shanna Moakler appears to shade her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau following their split. In a new social media post, the former Miss USA let out a cryptic post that urged people to stop wasting "energy and time" for those who don't deserve it.

On Thursday, July 29, the former "Meet the Barkers" star took to her Instagram Story to share a quote that read, "Stop putting an effort into those who show no effort towards you." The statement continued, "There's only so much you can do before you're wasting your energy and time."

Shanna Moakler via IG Story

Shanna Moakler posted cryptic post about wasting 'energy and time' following her break up with Matthew Rondeau.

Her post came shortly after Matthew confirmed their split to Life & Style Magazine on the same day. During an interview, her ex-boyfriend told the publication that he broke up with the model a few "months ago" and is now "happier" than he's ever been. The 28-year-old added, "I'm focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally."

  See also...

"I hope she finds what she's looking for, but it's not going to be me," Matthew continued sharing his message to his ex. He also told PEOPLE, "I do wish her nothing but the best in all her endeavors."

A source, in turn, claimed that "it's not true [Matthew] broke up with her". Offering more details, the insider said, "She's focused on her own life and happiness, not on Matthew." The so-called inside source further stressed, "She's busy with work and is moving on."

The pair, who began dating in 2020, first sparked split rumors weeks earlier when they unfollowed each other on social media. They also erased all memories of their relationship from their Instagram pages.

In June, however, their relationship seemed to be smooth sailing, as Shanna shared that Matthew was helping her create content for her OnlyFans page. "He's amazing. He and I talked about it a lot, and I told him I wouldn't do it if he didn't support it, and he's been super supportive," the mother of three gushed. "He's actually been helping me edit my content and he's tried to help me with pictures I should use. I'm really thankful to have someone who's supportive."

A month prior, Shanna opened up to PEOPLE that she and Matthew had reached a more stable place in their relationship. She said at the time, "When we were on our break, I think we both realized how much we just missed each other and how much we meant to one another."

You can share this post!

Halsey's 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' Second Trailer Previews New Song

Jamie Lee Curtis Feels 'Pride' as She Reveals Her Child Is Transgender
Related Posts
Shanna Moakler to Put Engagement and Wedding Rings From Travis Barker Up for Auction

Shanna Moakler to Put Engagement and Wedding Rings From Travis Barker Up for Auction

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Liked and Commented on IG Post About Hating Kim Kardashian

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Liked and Commented on IG Post About Hating Kim Kardashian

Shanna Moakler Gives Her Children 'Some Space' to 'Heal' After Being Alleged as 'Absent' Mom

Shanna Moakler Gives Her Children 'Some Space' to 'Heal' After Being Alleged as 'Absent' Mom

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Joins OnlyFans After She's Criticized by Her Kids

Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Joins OnlyFans After She's Criticized by Her Kids

Most Read
Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics
Celebrity

Simone Biles Mocked as a Coward by Candace Owens for Pulling Out of Olympics

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Soulja Boy Dragged Over Claims That He's the 'First Rapper on BAPE'

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Shannade Clermont Rants Against 'Sad' Fan Who Took a Makeup-Free Photo of Her and Twin Shannon

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband Caught Checking Out Britney's Instagram Page in Intimate Picture

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

NBA Star P. J. Washington Appears to Shade Brittany Renner Months After Welcoming Their 1st Child

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Alex Rodriguez and NFL Reporter Melanie Collins 'Just Friends' Despite Dating Rumors

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

Lorenzo Lamas Makes Kenna Nicole Smith Engagement Facebook Official

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

J.Lo Cancels Romantic St. Tropez Meal With Ben Affleck to Avoid Awkward Run-In With A-Rod

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

Usher Expecting Baby No. 4 Only Months After Welcoming Third Child

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

DaBaby Apologizes for His 'Insensitive' HIV/AIDS Remarks at Rolling Loud Festival

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Omeretta Calls Out Body-Shamers Suggesting She Needs Bigger Butt to Look Better

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Steal Attention at Stranger's Wedding by Making Out at Party

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Steal Attention at Stranger's Wedding by Making Out at Party

Gwen Stefani Caught Keeping a Safe Distance From Ex Gavin Rossdale After Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani Caught Keeping a Safe Distance From Ex Gavin Rossdale After Blake Shelton Wedding