DaBaby Dropped From Parklife Festival Following Homophobic Outbursts

The 'Suge' hitmaker is no longer scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming music festival in Manchester, England after he's dropped as a headliner following homophonic rant.

Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaBaby has been dropped from the Parklife 2021 festival after making a series of homophobic remarks onstage in Miami, Florida on Sunday (25Jul21).

The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was originally slated to headline the Manchester, England music fest in September (21), but his name has now been removed from the event's website, TMZ reports.

It's the latest fallout from the "Masterpiece" singer's bizarre anti-gay rant at the Rolling Loud festival at the weekend, during which he asked those not afflicted with HIV or AIDS to shine their cell phone lights.

Clothing company Boohoo quickly cancelled its deal with the star while music names from Elton John to Anitta, who collaborated with DaBaby on "Girl From Rio", have slammed his ignorant homophobic remarks.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile - who worked with DaBaby on a remix of her hit "Levitating" - said she was "surprised and horrified" by the rapper's words, telling her Instagram followers, "I really don't recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS."

The "Levitating" remix has reportedly been removed from multiple Apple Music playlists as fans call for Dua to pull the track completely.

DaBaby has since apologised for his comments, stating, "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody (sic)."