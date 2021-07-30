Dave Bautista Confirms He's Leaving Marvel After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Marvel Studios Movie

The actor who plays Drax the Destroyer reveals the upcoming third installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will mark his last appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista's upcoming role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the last time he plays Drax the Destroyer.

Bautista wrapped filming on the fourth "Thor" film, "Thor: Love and Thunder", earlier this year (21) and expects to begin production on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in October.

"That will be the end of my Drax journey," Bautista told People on Thursday (29Jul21).

"It's been a hell of a journey with this cast and Guardians and the whole Marvel Universe," he said. "I feel like it really launched my career. And I'm kind of wrapping up that part of my journey, so it's very much a bittersweet thing."

"I don't know if they'll move forward with the character or with Guardians at all after Guardians 3," he added, noting he hasn't read the script yet - on purpose."

"I like going in with no expectations, you know, because I'm a fan."

If he has one regret, it's that his character hasn't quite lived up to his "Destroyer" nickname yet.

"In the first film, Drax just came across so funny (sic)," he explained. "I think they just wanted to tap into more of that, and that's who the audience fell in love with. So we never really got to see Drax the Destroyer."

"Maybe there'll be an opportunity in Guardians 3 so I won't feel like there was anything left on the table. I'd love to bring some of that physicality from wrestling into the Marvel Universe, and I just haven't had the opportunity to."