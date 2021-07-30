 
 

Dave Bautista Confirms He's Leaving Marvel After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista Confirms He's Leaving Marvel After 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Marvel Studios
Movie

The actor who plays Drax the Destroyer reveals the upcoming third installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will mark his last appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Jul 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Bautista's upcoming role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the last time he plays Drax the Destroyer.

Bautista wrapped filming on the fourth "Thor" film, "Thor: Love and Thunder", earlier this year (21) and expects to begin production on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in October.

"That will be the end of my Drax journey," Bautista told People on Thursday (29Jul21).

"It's been a hell of a journey with this cast and Guardians and the whole Marvel Universe," he said. "I feel like it really launched my career. And I'm kind of wrapping up that part of my journey, so it's very much a bittersweet thing."

  See also...

"I don't know if they'll move forward with the character or with Guardians at all after Guardians 3," he added, noting he hasn't read the script yet - on purpose."

"I like going in with no expectations, you know, because I'm a fan."

If he has one regret, it's that his character hasn't quite lived up to his "Destroyer" nickname yet.

"In the first film, Drax just came across so funny (sic)," he explained. "I think they just wanted to tap into more of that, and that's who the audience fell in love with. So we never really got to see Drax the Destroyer."

"Maybe there'll be an opportunity in Guardians 3 so I won't feel like there was anything left on the table. I'd love to bring some of that physicality from wrestling into the Marvel Universe, and I just haven't had the opportunity to."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Dropped From Parklife Festival Following Homophobic Outbursts
Related Posts
Dave Bautista May Bid Farewell to Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista May Bid Farewell to Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn Calls Zac Efron Casting Rumors for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Nonsense

James Gunn Calls Zac Efron Casting Rumors for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Nonsense

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'The Suicide Squad' to Keep 2021 Release Date, Director Insists

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' and 'The Suicide Squad' to Keep 2021 Release Date, Director Insists

Lady GaGa May Reunite With Bradley Cooper in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Lady GaGa May Reunite With Bradley Cooper in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Most Read
JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie
Movie

JoJo Siwa Appears to Throw Shade at Abby Lee Miller With 'The J Team' Movie

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

First 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Set Video Leaks Online

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

'Minamata' Director Accuses MGM of Dumping Project Over Johnny Depp's Legal Woes

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Leslie Odom Jr. Joins Ellen Burstyn in New 'Exorcist' Trilogy

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

Matt Damon 'Really Excited' to Reunite With Ben Affleck for 'The Last Duel'

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

One Killed, Another Injured at Shooting During 'Forever Purge' Screening

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

Simu Liu Blames COVID for Past Fear 'Shang-Chi' Filming Won't Make It to Finish Line

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair Hasn't Been Asked to Return for $400M Reboot

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney After Failing to Renegotiate Contract Over 'Black Widow' Release

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Pam Grier Joins Cast Ensemble of 'Pet Sematary' Prequel

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Stephen Dorff Sends Love to Scarlett Johansson After Controversial 'Black Widow' Rant

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at 'Forever Purge' Screening That Leaves One Dead, Another Wounded