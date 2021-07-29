HGTV Star Ty Pennington 'Glad' to be Engaged to Girlfriend Kellee Merrell

Instagram Celebrity

Offering more details of his relationship, the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' star reveals that he has admired his 'beautiful inside and out' now-fiancee from afar for years.

AceShowbiz - Ty Pennington is hearing the wedding bells. Taking to his social media account, the "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" star announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend Kellee Merrell.

"It's the 'yes' for me…," the 56-year-old "Trading Spaces" alum captioned his latest Instagram post that saw his now-fiancee's hand with a massive teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring on. Many of his friends from HGTV reached out to offer their congratulations, leaving sweet notes in the comment section.

The "Help! I Wrecked My House" star Jasmine Roth said, "Awwww congrats!!!" while Taniya Nayak, who currently stars with Ty on HGTV's "Battle on the Beach", wrote, "Wooohoooo! Smart move!! She's a keeper! Congrats you two lovebirds!"

"IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU MY FRIEND!!! Cannot wait to meet her," Ty's "Trading Spaces" co-star Genevieve Gorder added. In the meantime, his co-star Sabrina Soto chimed in, "What!!?? What!?! Yeah!!!!! Omg!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!"

Confirming the news, Ty told PEOPLE, "I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one." Elsewhere in the conversation, he went on gushing over his soon-to-be wife, "I have admired Kellee from afar for years. She's a beautiful person inside and out."

Ty further explained, "Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It's one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person." A rep for the TV personality explained to the publication that he popped the question to his now-fiancee over morning coffee on the dock of his home in Palm Coast, Florida.

According to his representative, Ty and Kellee also recently purchased a 19th-century house together in Savannah, Georgia, and are currently renovating it into their dream home. His rep added that the soon-to-be-married couple is thrilled to be engaged and excited to begin their life together.

The pair met in 2010 while Ty was filming a TV show in Toronto and have stayed connected over the years through mutual friends. They reconnected in early 2020 and decided to quarantine together, during which their relationship blossomed even further.