 
 

Lindsie Chrisley Demands Child Support After Filing for Divorce From Will Campbell

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsie Chrisley has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Will Campbell. Having submitted her divorce papers, the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star reportedly is demanding for child support.

The 31-year-old submitted the legal papers on Monday, July 26 in Georgia, claiming the union was "irretrievably broken." According to documents obtained by TMZ, she is now asking for temporary and permanent child support for their 9-year-old son, Jackson.

Lindsie also stated that she and her now-estranged-husband are currently living in a "bona fide state of separation" and asked for a shared parenting plan for their only child.

Lindsie, who wed Will in January 2012, announced their split on Tuesday, July 27. "While one door closes, another opens. It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage," she declared on Instagram.

"Personally, I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week," the mother of one added. "We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

Reacting to the shocking news was Lindsie's estranged father, Todd Chrisley. "I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted," he first noted in the latest episode of the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast. "I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests."

"Lindsie and I have been estranged for several years. We do not speak, we have no form of communication... so no, we did not know [the split]. With that being said... our prayers go out to you, we love you, we wish you and Jackson, Will and the entire Campbell family nothing but the very best," the 52-year-old continued. "I pray for all of my children every day, every night before I got to bed, every morning when I raise my head. So I will continue to do so."

