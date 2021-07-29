 
 

Elisabeth Rohm Shows Off Engagement Ring After Peter Glatzer's Rooftop Proposal

Speaking of her relationship with her producer fiance, the 'Law and Order' regular thanks COVID lockdown for giving them opportunity to recognize that their friendship has turned romantic.

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Elisabeth Rohm is engaged. The "Law & Order" regular has announced her engagement to producer Peter Glatzer by sharing an Instagram snap of her new ring.

"So happy to share with you guys that @glatzerama and I are engaged," the 48-year-old captioned the photo. The couple has been dating for almost a year and recently moved in together.

Glatzer proposed on the rooftop of their hotel during a getaway to Santa Barbara, California, he tells People, revealing, "We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away. Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee."

Elisabeth tells the publication the pair's four-year friendship turned romantic during the COVID lockdown, explaining, "We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more."

"We plan to have a sustainable, zero-waste affair celebrating our love in the winter," the groom-to-be, who founded the sustainable lifestyle brand SHFT with Adrian Grenier, explained.

The news comes over a year after it was reported Rohm had ended her engagement to California judge Jonathan Colby. She was also previously engaged to director Austin Smithard.

