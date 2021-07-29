Elisabeth Rohm Shows Off Engagement Ring After Peter Glatzer's Rooftop Proposal

AceShowbiz - Actress Elisabeth Rohm is engaged. The "Law & Order" regular has announced her engagement to producer Peter Glatzer by sharing an Instagram snap of her new ring.
"So happy to share with you guys that @glatzerama and I are engaged," the 48-year-old captioned the photo. The couple has been dating for almost a year and recently moved in together.
Glatzer proposed on the rooftop of their hotel during a getaway to Santa Barbara, California, he tells People, revealing, "We drove up to Santa Barbara for the night and the ruse was just a quick get-away. Of course, I brought the ring and champagne. We went to the rooftop of the hotel, where the views were beautiful and I played it cool while some people left the area. Then, when I couldn't take it anymore, I dropped down on one knee."
Elisabeth tells the publication the pair's four-year friendship turned romantic during the COVID lockdown, explaining, "We met through a very close mutual friend and had an instant connection and a beautiful strong bond. Thanks to COVID slowing us down, we had the opportunity to recognize and acknowledge that the friendship between us had become much more."
"We plan to have a sustainable, zero-waste affair celebrating our love in the winter," the groom-to-be, who founded the sustainable lifestyle brand SHFT with Adrian Grenier, explained.
The news comes over a year after it was reported Rohm had ended her engagement to California judge Jonathan Colby. She was also previously engaged to director Austin Smithard.