Bob Odenkirk Rushed to Hospital After Collapsing While Filming 'Better Call Saul'

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

The Saul Goodman depicter is still receiving medical care after he fell to the ground while filming the sixth and final season of the AMC series in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Jul 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bob Odenkirk is hospitalized after collapsing on the set of "Better Call Saul". The 58-year-old actor had a medical emergency while filming the sixth and final season of the AMC series on Tuesday, July 27.

Multiple reports confirm that the Saul Goodman depicter fell to the ground while shooting the show on the set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It's currently unknown what caused him to collapse, but he was immediately surrounded by crew members and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

Bob is still receiving medical care as of press time, according to TMZ which first reported the news of his fall. AMC has not released a statement on his condition and has not addressed what this means for the production and premiere schedule of the upcoming season 6.

Bob became a household name after portraying crooked lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" from 2009 until 2013. Following the end of the original series, he moved to lead the spin-off series "Better Call Saul", for which he reprises his role.

The prequel series charts the character's transformation from the criminally-inclined Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defense lawyer Saul. He has earned multiple awards and nominations, including four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, for his role on the series.

"Better Call Saul" started production on its sixth season in March after COVID-related delays. Due to the filming postponement, the new and final season, which was originally planned to air this year, is now expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2022, AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll said early this year.

Bob recently starred in action film "Nobody", which received generally favorable reviews. In an interview with Variety, he spoke about becoming a bonafide action star for the role. "I was at the wonderful 87eleven gym, surrounded by the top stunt actors in the world training, including people like Keanu Reeves and Jason Statham and Halle Berry," he shared. "I'm a comedy writer, who is gradually sufferingly making my way into this discipline. I was just feeling embarrassed at how bad I was when these pros are 25 feet away."