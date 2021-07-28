Lucy Liu Doesn't Regret Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Following His 'Insults'

Columbia Pictures Movie

Despite the altercation, the Alex Munday depicter in the 2000 action/comedy film claims she has 'nothing against' her former co-star 'at all' since he acted 'perfectly nice' in a reunion.

AceShowbiz - Lucy Liu has finally addressed her past beef with Bill Murray on the set of "Charlie's Angels". Revealing that her former co-star hurled "insults" to her while filming the 2000 film, the Alex Munday depicter declared that she doesn't regret confronting him following his attack.

The 52-year-old shared her side of the story on the Los Angeles Times' "Asian Enough" podcast. "I feel like some of those stories are private," she first spilled. "But I will say, when we started to rehearse this scene, which was all of us in the agency, we had taken the weekend to rework that particular scene and Bill Murray was not able to come because he had to attend some family gathering."

"So it was everyone else, and we just made the scene more fluid," the actress further recalled. "I wish I had more to do with it but I didn't, because I was the last one cast and I probably had the least amount of privilege in terms of creatively participating at that time."

Lucy then explained that Bill started hurling "insults" while she and her other co-stars were doing the scene. "I won't get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on," she continued recounting. "I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he's looking straight at me.' I couldn't believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time?"

"I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication," she pointed out. The "Elementary" alum then decided to stand up for herself after Billy grumbled with "inexcusable and unacceptable" language.

"I was not going to just sit there and take it. So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it," she stressed. "Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there's no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have and nor did I."

Despite the altercation, Lucy made it clear that she has "nothing against Bill Murray at all." She went on to note, "I've seen him since then at a ['Saturday Night Live'] reunion, and he came up to me and was perfectly nice. But I'm not going to sit there and be attacked."

Bill himself has previously talked about his feud with Liu when speaking to The Times of London in 2009. "Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me... When our relationship is professional, and you're not getting that done, forget it," he argued.