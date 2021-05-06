NBA Star P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner Welcome Their First Child

Instagram Celebrity

Both the new dad and new mom take to their respective Instagram Story to share a glimpse of their newborn baby boy as the Charlotte Hornets player can't seem to take his eyes off of his son.

AceShowbiz - P. J. Washington and Brittany Renner have officially become parents now. The basketball star and his girlfriend have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and they couldn't help sharing the exciting news with their Instagram followers.

Taking to their respective social media account, the new dad and new mom gave away the first look at their newborn baby boy, whose name has not been revealed. Both of their posts highlighted Washington's intimate moment with his newborn son.

In her Story, Renner let out a short clip of her boyfriend holding their baby boy while he looked adoringly at their little bundle of joy. Washington was also seen fixing his son's white beanie before gently caressing the baby's head. The author captioned the clip with, "Baby daddy" and several emojis, while tagging her boyfriend.

The Charlotte Hornets player, meanwhile, shared a picture of him going shirtless while cradling his son and holding him close to his chest. He stared lovingly at the infant, who slept soundly, while sitting in an armed chair. "My young king," he gushed over the newborn.

Other details of their baby, including the date and time of birth as well as his measurements, are yet to be shared.

Washington and Renner announced they're expecting their first child in March, by sharing a series of maternity pictures. "Can't wait to meet my lil man," the NBA star wrote alongside the photos. Renner, meanwhile, captioned the black-and-white version of the snaps with, "My king and prince."

The pair were showered with congratulatory messages from their friends and followers at the time. One of them was Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who wrote, "Congrats Big monnnnnnnn." Actress Skai Jackson exclaimed underneath Renner's post, "Omggg congrats."

The couple confirmed their relationship on Renner's 29th birthday in February, though they're believed to have been dating for over a year. "You have been a huge blessing and you have helped me tremendously in every aspect of my life," Washington gushed about his lady. "I couldn't imagine a life without you in it. Our relationship has had its ups and downs but there is no place I'd rather be. Through thick and thin I know you will always be on my side. I love you will all my heart and I hope you have a great birthday [Brittany] HAPPY BIRTHDAY."