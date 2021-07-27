Grimes Admits New Song Is About Having to Defeat Azealia Banks

Instagram Music

In response to the 'Genesis' singer's claim about '100 percent Tragedy', the '212' rapper accuses the former of having a 'psychosexual obsession' with her.

AceShowbiz - Grimes has explained her song "100% Tragedy" is about her public feud with Azealia Banks.

The 33-year-old pop star and the "212" rapper infamously clashed in 2018, when the latter claimed she had been waiting "days" at Grimes' partner Elon Musk's house to catch the singer to complete their unfinished duet.

And speaking of her latest track, Grimes - real name is Claire Elise Boucher - explained on the platform Discord during a live stream of her performance for Splendour XR, "[It's] is about having to defeat Azealia Banks when she tried to destroy my life."

And Azealia, 30, has already hit back, and accused Grimes of having a "psychosexual obsession with me."

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, she said, "I think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity I have. Everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that … while everything I do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo."

"Starting to notice all the weird undercover millennial racists hide out on Discord. [sic]"

When the pair first locked horns, Azealia took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers she had been hanging at the business magnate's Los Angeles property in a bid to finally record the unfinished track she started with Grimes two months ago, which she hoped would feature on LP "Fantasea II: The Second Wave".

Azealia insisted she would have to admit defeat if the "Genesis" singer - who has since welcomed her first child with the Tesla boss, 14-month-old son X Æ A-12 - didn't return home in the next 24 hours.

She wrote back then, "Literally been sitting at Elon Musk's house alone for days waiting for Grimes to show up and start these sessions. I have no idea when she is coming back. I'm going to wait one more day then I'm going to go home. [sic]"

Azealia had just two tracks, including her Grimes song, to complete before releasing her follow-up to her 2014 debut studio album "Broke with Expensive Taste", which didn't get released.